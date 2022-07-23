Skip to main content
Ch. 29 - Fungi
Table 29.1 mentions that chytrids are responsible for massive die-offs currently occurring in amphibians. Review Koch's postulates; then design a study showing how you would use Koch's postulates to test the hypothesis that chytrid infections are responsible for frog deaths.

Formulate the hypothesis: Chytrid infections are responsible for frog deaths.
Isolate the suspected pathogen: Collect samples from infected frogs and isolate the chytrid fungus (Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis).
Grow the pathogen in pure culture: Culture the isolated chytrid fungus in a controlled laboratory environment.
Inoculate healthy frogs: Introduce the cultured chytrid fungus to healthy frogs and observe if they develop the same symptoms and die-offs.
Re-isolate the pathogen: After the inoculated frogs show symptoms or die, re-isolate the chytrid fungus from these frogs to confirm it is the same pathogen initially isolated.

Koch's Postulates

Koch's postulates are a set of criteria established to determine whether a specific microorganism causes a particular disease. They include: the microorganism must be found in abundance in diseased organisms but not in healthy ones; it must be isolated and cultured; it should cause disease when introduced to a healthy organism; and it must be re-isolated from the experimentally infected host. These postulates are fundamental in microbiology for establishing causative relationships between pathogens and diseases.
Chytrid Fungi

Chytrids are a group of fungi known for their aquatic habitats and unique reproductive structures, including motile spores and gametes. They play significant ecological roles, such as decomposing organic matter and forming mutualistic relationships with various organisms. However, certain chytrid species, like Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, are pathogenic to amphibians, leading to severe population declines and contributing to the global amphibian crisis.
Amphibian Decline

The decline of amphibian populations is a significant ecological concern, attributed to various factors including habitat loss, climate change, pollution, and infectious diseases. Chytridiomycosis, caused by chytrid fungi, has been identified as a major driver of these declines, leading to mass die-offs in frog populations worldwide. Understanding the interactions between pathogens and host species is crucial for conservation efforts aimed at protecting amphibian biodiversity.
