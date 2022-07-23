Lawns are sometimes fertilized with nitrate that can be washed into neighboring woodlots by rain. If the trees in that woodlot are associated with EMF, what effect might the excess nitrate have on the fungi and/or trees?

a. Fungal growth may be stimulated, causing the trees to transport more nitrogen to the fungi.

b. The fungi may secrete more peptidases to break down the nitrate.

c. The trees may take up the nitrate directly into their roots and rely less on the fungi.

d. The excess nitrate may stimulate the fungi to transport more sugar to the trees.