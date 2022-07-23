Skip to main content
Ch. 29 - Fungi
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 29, Problem 12

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.
Both asexual sporangia (shown in the photo) and zygosporangia can be found in cow dung. Make a simplified drawing that illustrates the events of plasmogamy, karyogamy, and meiosis that occur during sexual reproduction in Pilobolus. Be sure to indicate and label the zygosporangium.

Begin by understanding the life cycle of Pilobolus, a type of fungus. It involves both asexual and sexual reproduction. In sexual reproduction, key events include plasmogamy, karyogamy, and meiosis.
Draw the initial stage where two compatible hyphae (fungal filaments) come into contact. Label this stage as 'Plasmogamy', where the cytoplasm of the two parent cells fuses together without the fusion of nuclei.
Next, illustrate the formation of the zygosporangium, which is a thick-walled structure. Inside the zygosporangium, label the event 'Karyogamy', where the nuclei from the two parent cells fuse to form a diploid nucleus.
Following karyogamy, depict the process of meiosis occurring within the zygosporangium. Meiosis is the division process that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in haploid spores.
Finally, show the release of spores from the zygosporangium. These spores can germinate to form new hyphae, completing the cycle. Label the spores and indicate that they are haploid, ready to grow into new organisms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plasmogamy

Plasmogamy is the stage in the sexual reproduction of fungi where the cytoplasm of two parent mycelia fuses together without the fusion of nuclei. This process results in a heterokaryotic stage, where cells contain two or more genetically distinct nuclei. In Pilobolus, plasmogamy is a crucial step leading to the formation of the zygosporangium.
Karyogamy

Karyogamy follows plasmogamy and involves the fusion of the nuclei from the fused parent cells. This results in the formation of a diploid zygote nucleus. In the life cycle of Pilobolus, karyogamy occurs within the zygosporangium, leading to the creation of a diploid zygote that will eventually undergo meiosis.
Meiosis

Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in the production of haploid spores. In Pilobolus, meiosis occurs after karyogamy within the zygosporangium, leading to the formation of genetically diverse spores. These spores are then released to germinate and form new mycelia, completing the sexual reproduction cycle.
