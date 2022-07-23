Table 29.1 mentions that chytrids are responsible for massive die-offs currently occurring in amphibians. Review Koch's postulates; then design a study showing how you would use Koch's postulates to test the hypothesis that chytrid infections are responsible for frog deaths.
Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.
Both asexual sporangia (shown in the photo) and zygosporangia can be found in cow dung. Make a simplified drawing that illustrates the events of plasmogamy, karyogamy, and meiosis that occur during sexual reproduction in Pilobolus. Be sure to indicate and label the zygosporangium.
Many mushrooms are extremely colorful. One hypothesis is that the colors serve as a warning to prevent animals from eating mushrooms, much like the bright yellow and black stripes on wasps help to deter potential predators. Design an experiment to test this hypothesis.
Pilobolus is a zygomycete, and the sporangia just described produce asexual spores. In contrast, which of the following best describes what happens during the sexual phase of its life cycle?
a. It produces eight ascospores in each ascus.
b. It produces basidiospores that grow into mushrooms.
c. It produces motile sperm and eggs.
d. Hyphae from two compatible mating types fuse and form a zygosporangium.
Would you describe the association between Pilobolus and cows as a symbiotic relationship? Explain your answer.
Explain the process of extracellular digestion that occurs during the growth of Pilobolus mycelia through dung.
Using high-speed video, researchers have measured several variables associated with sporangium discharge in various spore-shooting fungi. Based on the data in the table shown here, how do the launch speed and acceleration of Pilobolus compare with those of the other fungi?
How does launch speed for each species compare with the top speed of 44 km/h reached by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt during his 2009 world-record-setting 100-m race?