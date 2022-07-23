Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 29 - Fungi
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 29 - FungiProblem 10
Chapter 29, Problem 10

Many mushrooms are extremely colorful. One hypothesis is that the colors serve as a warning to prevent animals from eating mushrooms, much like the bright yellow and black stripes on wasps help to deter potential predators. Design an experiment to test this hypothesis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the hypothesis clearly: The bright colors of mushrooms serve as a warning to deter animals from eating them, similar to warning coloration in wasps.
Select a variety of mushroom species with different colors, including some that are brightly colored and others that are less conspicuous.
Set up a controlled environment where interactions between mushrooms and a variety of potential mushroom-eating animals can be observed. Ensure that all other variables that could influence animal behavior are controlled.
Observe and record the interactions, focusing on whether animals avoid brightly colored mushrooms more than less colorful ones. Use video recording for accurate data collection and analysis.
Analyze the data to see if there is a significant difference in the avoidance behavior of animals towards brightly colored mushrooms compared to less colorful ones. Use statistical methods to support the findings.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aposematism

Aposematism is a biological phenomenon where bright coloration in organisms serves as a warning signal to potential predators about their toxicity or unpalatability. This strategy helps deter animals from consuming these organisms, as seen in species like poison dart frogs and certain wasps. Understanding this concept is crucial for designing experiments that test whether colorful mushrooms are indeed using their colors as a warning signal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Prey Defense Mechanisms

Experimental Design

Experimental design refers to the process of planning an experiment to ensure that it effectively tests a hypothesis. Key components include selecting control and experimental groups, determining variables, and establishing methods for data collection. A well-structured experimental design is essential for testing the hypothesis about mushroom coloration and its effect on animal behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Experimental Design Example 1

Behavioral Ecology

Behavioral ecology is the study of the evolutionary basis for animal behavior due to ecological pressures. It examines how behaviors, such as foraging and predator avoidance, are influenced by environmental factors. This concept is important for understanding how animals might respond to the colors of mushrooms and whether these colors impact their feeding choices.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:41
Behavior
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Lignin and cellulose provide rigidity to the cell walls of plants. But in most fungi, chitin performs this role. Why is it logical that most fungi don't have lignin or cellulose in their cell walls?

1269
views
Textbook Question

Lawns are sometimes fertilized with nitrate that can be washed into neighboring woodlots by rain. If the trees in that woodlot are associated with EMF, what effect might the excess nitrate have on the fungi and/or trees?

a. Fungal growth may be stimulated, causing the trees to transport more nitrogen to the fungi.

b. The fungi may secrete more peptidases to break down the nitrate.

c. The trees may take up the nitrate directly into their roots and rely less on the fungi.

d. The excess nitrate may stimulate the fungi to transport more sugar to the trees.

593
views
Textbook Question

Table 29.1 mentions that chytrids are responsible for massive die-offs currently occurring in amphibians. Review Koch's postulates; then design a study showing how you would use Koch's postulates to test the hypothesis that chytrid infections are responsible for frog deaths.

635
views
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the 'squirt gun' fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Pilobolus is a zygomycete, and the sporangia just described produce asexual spores. In contrast, which of the following best describes what happens during the sexual phase of its life cycle?

a. It produces eight ascospores in each ascus.

b. It produces basidiospores that grow into mushrooms.

c. It produces motile sperm and eggs.

d. Hyphae from two compatible mating types fuse and form a zygosporangium.

955
views
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Both asexual sporangia (shown in the photo) and zygosporangia can be found in cow dung. Make a simplified drawing that illustrates the events of plasmogamy, karyogamy, and meiosis that occur during sexual reproduction in Pilobolus. Be sure to indicate and label the zygosporangium.

695
views
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Would you describe the association between Pilobolus and cows as a symbiotic relationship? Explain your answer.

687
views