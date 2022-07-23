Propose an explanation for why annelids and arthropods were thought to be closely related, before phylogenetic analyses in the late 1990s.
Which of these choices is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)?
a. Suspension feeding in sponges and clams
b. Ectoparasite lifestyle in aphids and ticks
c. Cnidocytes (stinging cells) in jellyfish and sea anemones
d. Radial symmetry in cnidarians and echinoderms
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Homology
Cnidocytes
Radial Symmetry
Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.
Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.
Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.
A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Which of the following nested groups best describes the taxonomic context for the San Lorenzo project?
a. Animalia > Bilateria > Arthropoda > Ecdysozoa
b. Protostomia > Lophotrochozoa > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda
c. Arthropoda > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Bilateria
d. Bilateria > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda