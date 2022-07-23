Which protostome phyla successfully made the transition from water to land? Select True or False for each phylum.
T/FMollusca
T/FArthropoda
T/FAnnelida
T/FNematoda
Propose an explanation for why annelids and arthropods were thought to be closely related, before phylogenetic analyses in the late 1990s.
Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.
Which of these choices is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)?
a. Suspension feeding in sponges and clams
b. Ectoparasite lifestyle in aphids and ticks
c. Cnidocytes (stinging cells) in jellyfish and sea anemones
d. Radial symmetry in cnidarians and echinoderms
Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.