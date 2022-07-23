Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 31 - Protostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 31 - Protostome AnimalsProblem 7
Chapter 31, Problem 7

Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of evolution. Evolution is a process that results in changes in the inherited characteristics of species over successive generations. It's driven by natural selection, where traits that enhance survival and reproduction become more common in successive generations.
Step 2: Consider the role of wings in insects. Wings allow insects to fly, which can aid in finding food, escaping predators, and dispersing to new habitats. This can increase their survival and reproduction rates.
Step 3: Formulate a hypothesis. Based on the above understanding, a possible hypothesis could be: 'The evolution of the wing in insects was a significant event because it provided them with the ability to fly. This ability to fly could have increased their survival and reproduction rates by allowing them to find food more efficiently, escape from predators more effectively, and disperse to new habitats more easily.'
Step 4: Consider how you could test this hypothesis. This could involve comparing the survival and reproduction rates of winged and wingless insects, or studying the fossil record to see if the appearance of wings in insects coincided with an increase in their diversity or abundance.
Step 5: Remember that a hypothesis is a proposed explanation for a phenomenon, and it must be testable and falsifiable. It's not a fact, but a starting point for further investigation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolutionary Adaptation

Evolutionary adaptation refers to the process by which species develop traits that enhance their survival and reproduction in specific environments. The evolution of wings in insects is a prime example, as it allowed for improved mobility, access to new habitats, and evasion from predators, significantly impacting their ecological success.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1

Flight Mechanics

Flight mechanics involves the principles governing how organisms achieve and maintain flight. Insects utilize various wing structures and flapping techniques to generate lift and thrust, which not only facilitates movement but also enables behaviors such as foraging and mating, contributing to their evolutionary fitness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Prey Defense Mechanisms

Ecological Diversification

Ecological diversification is the process by which species exploit different ecological niches, leading to increased biodiversity. The development of wings in insects opened up numerous ecological opportunities, allowing them to colonize diverse environments, adapt to various food sources, and evolve into a wide range of forms and functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Ecology
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which protostome phyla successfully made the transition from water to land? Select True or False for each phylum.

T/FMollusca

T/FArthropoda

T/FAnnelida

T/FNematoda

789
views
Textbook Question

Propose an explanation for why annelids and arthropods were thought to be closely related, before phylogenetic analyses in the late 1990s.

910
views
Textbook Question

Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.

714
views
Textbook Question

Which of these choices is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)?

a. Suspension feeding in sponges and clams

b. Ectoparasite lifestyle in aphids and ticks

c. Cnidocytes (stinging cells) in jellyfish and sea anemones

d. Radial symmetry in cnidarians and echinoderms

852
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.

638
views