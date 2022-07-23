Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.
Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.
Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.
Which of these choices is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)?
a. Suspension feeding in sponges and clams
b. Ectoparasite lifestyle in aphids and ticks
c. Cnidocytes (stinging cells) in jellyfish and sea anemones
d. Radial symmetry in cnidarians and echinoderms
A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Which of the following nested groups best describes the taxonomic context for the San Lorenzo project?
a. Animalia > Bilateria > Arthropoda > Ecdysozoa
b. Protostomia > Lophotrochozoa > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda
c. Arthropoda > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Bilateria
d. Bilateria > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda
A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Rather than measuring the entire 6000-hectare (ha) forest, the researchers sampled arthropod diversity by intensively collecting as many arthropods as they could in 12 plots that measured 20 m × 20m square. If 1 ha=10,000 m², how many hectares of forest did they sample in all?
a. 20 m×20 m×12=4800 ha
b. 4800 m²×10,000 m²/1 ha=48,000,000 ha
c. 20 m×20 m=400 ha
d. 4800 m² x ha/10,000 m² = 0.48 ha