Ch. 31 - Protostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 31 - Protostome AnimalsProblem 8a
Chapter 31, Problem 8a

Evaluate this statement: Evolution is said to occur when new traits accumulate over time, increasing complexity.

1
Define evolution in biological terms: Evolution is the change in the heritable characteristics of biological populations over successive generations, driven by mechanisms such as natural selection, genetic drift, mutation, and gene flow.
Clarify that evolution does not necessarily lead to increased complexity: Evolution can result in traits that are simpler, more complex, or remain unchanged, depending on the environmental pressures and the fitness of the organism in its specific context.
Explain the role of mutations: Mutations introduce genetic variation, which can lead to new traits. These traits may or may not be advantageous, and natural selection determines whether they persist in the population.
Discuss the concept of adaptation: Traits that improve an organism's fitness in its environment are more likely to be passed on to future generations. This process does not inherently aim for complexity but rather for suitability to the environment.
Conclude by evaluating the statement: While evolution can lead to the accumulation of new traits, it is not accurate to say that it always increases complexity. The direction of evolutionary change depends on the specific selective pressures acting on a population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolution

Evolution is the process through which species change over time through mechanisms such as natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation. It explains how organisms adapt to their environments and how new species arise from common ancestors. Understanding evolution is crucial for evaluating claims about the accumulation of traits and complexity in organisms.
Natural Selection

Natural selection is a key mechanism of evolution, where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce. This process leads to the gradual accumulation of beneficial traits in a population over generations. It is important to recognize that natural selection does not necessarily increase complexity; it favors traits that enhance survival and reproduction in a given environment.
Complexity in Biology

Complexity in biological systems refers to the intricate structures and functions that arise in organisms over time. While some evolutionary processes can lead to increased complexity, others may result in simplification or specialization. Evaluating the statement requires understanding that evolution does not inherently equate to increased complexity, as it is context-dependent and influenced by environmental pressures.
