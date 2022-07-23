Textbook Question
Which protostome phyla successfully made the transition from water to land? Select True or False for each phylum.
T/FMollusca
T/FArthropoda
T/FAnnelida
T/FNematoda
Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.
Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.
Which of these choices is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)?
a. Suspension feeding in sponges and clams
b. Ectoparasite lifestyle in aphids and ticks
c. Cnidocytes (stinging cells) in jellyfish and sea anemones
d. Radial symmetry in cnidarians and echinoderms