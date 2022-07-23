Humans possess which of the following traits? Select True or False for each trait. T/F triploblasty T/F parthenogenesis T/F viviparity T/F metamorphosis
The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from? The illustration of the opossum skull shows that the ear bones are completely separated from the jawbone (as they are in all mammals).
Pose a hypothesis to explain why this separation could be an adaptation that contributed to the radiation of mammals into diverse niches, including a nocturnal lifestyle.
Key Concepts
Evolutionary Adaptation
Mammalian Ear Structure
Radiation of Mammals
Where did ear bones come from?
Analyze the morphological data shown here and write a hypothesis to explain the origin of mammalian ear bones. (The cynodont shown is one of many extinct synapsid amniotes that lived early in the lineage that gave rise to mammals.)
Select True or False for each statement.
T/F An opossum is an animal, but I am a human.
T/F An opossum is a mammal, but I am a human.
T/F An opossum is a marsupial, but I am a placental mammal.
T/F The opossum and I are both tetrapods.
Where would you predict Bapx1 expression to occur in mammals?
Why would the researchers use mice instead of humans?
Do the results from mice tell you something about your own ears? Why or why not?
Where did ear bones come from?
Evolution often results in the co-option of a preexisting structure for a new use. Cite three examples from this chapter to support this statement.
Evolution can also result in the loss of a trait. Cite three examples from this chapter.