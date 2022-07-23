Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 32 - Deuterostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 32 - Deuterostome AnimalsProblem 13c
Chapter 32, Problem 13c

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from? The illustration of the opossum skull shows that the ear bones are completely separated from the jawbone (as they are in all mammals).
Pose a hypothesis to explain why this separation could be an adaptation that contributed to the radiation of mammals into diverse niches, including a nocturnal lifestyle.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the evolutionary context: Mammals evolved from reptilian ancestors, and during this process, certain structures in the skull underwent significant changes.
Identify the structures involved: In mammals, the malleus, incus, and stapes are the three tiny bones in the middle ear that are crucial for hearing. These bones evolved from jawbones present in reptilian ancestors.
Consider the functional advantage: The separation of ear bones from the jawbone in mammals allows for more specialized and sensitive hearing. This adaptation could be particularly advantageous for detecting high-frequency sounds, which is important for nocturnal animals that rely on sound rather than sight.
Hypothesize the adaptive significance: Propose that the separation of ear bones from the jawbone allowed mammals to exploit a wider range of ecological niches, including nocturnal environments, by enhancing their auditory capabilities.
Connect to mammalian radiation: Suggest that this auditory adaptation may have contributed to the successful radiation of mammals into diverse ecological niches, as it provided a competitive advantage in environments where keen hearing is beneficial.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolutionary Adaptation

Evolutionary adaptation refers to the process by which organisms adjust to their environment over generations, enhancing their survival and reproduction. In the context of mammals, the separation of ear bones from the jawbone may have evolved to improve hearing capabilities, aiding in the exploitation of diverse ecological niches, including nocturnal environments.
Recommended video:
05:24
Adaptive Radiation

Mammalian Ear Structure

Mammals possess three distinct ear bones: the malleus, incus, and stapes, which are crucial for transmitting sound vibrations to the inner ear. This unique structure allows for more sensitive hearing compared to other vertebrates, such as reptiles, and is a key adaptation that may have facilitated the diversification of mammals into various ecological roles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Inner Ear

Radiation of Mammals

The radiation of mammals refers to the evolutionary process where mammals diversified into a wide range of forms and ecological niches. This diversification was likely aided by adaptations such as enhanced auditory capabilities, allowing mammals to thrive in different environments, including nocturnal settings, by improving their ability to detect predators and prey.
Recommended video:
06:17
Adaptive Radiation Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Humans possess which of the following traits? Select True or False for each trait. T/F triploblasty T/F parthenogenesis T/F viviparity T/F metamorphosis

715
views
Textbook Question

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't.

Where did ear bones come from?

Analyze the morphological data shown here and write a hypothesis to explain the origin of mammalian ear bones. (The cynodont shown is one of many extinct synapsid amniotes that lived early in the lineage that gave rise to mammals.)

504
views
Textbook Question

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from? How is the opossum related to you?

Select True or False for each statement.

T/F An opossum is an animal, but I am a human.

T/F An opossum is a mammal, but I am a human.

T/F An opossum is a marsupial, but I am a placental mammal.

T/F The opossum and I are both tetrapods.

562
views
Textbook Question

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from? Gene expression patterns can be used to test hypotheses based on morphology. For example, the regulatory gene Bapx1 is expressed in the hinge of the developing lower jaw in fishes and reptiles.

Where would you predict Bapx1 expression to occur in mammals?

469
views
Textbook Question

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from? Researchers studied mice embryos as a model organism to determine whether the cells of the ear bones originated from the same embryonic cells as the cells that form the jaw in other vertebrates.

Why would the researchers use mice instead of humans?

Do the results from mice tell you something about your own ears? Why or why not?

624
views
Textbook Question

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't.

Where did ear bones come from?

Evolution often results in the co-option of a preexisting structure for a new use. Cite three examples from this chapter to support this statement.

Evolution can also result in the loss of a trait. Cite three examples from this chapter.

609
views