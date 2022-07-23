Skip to main content
Ch. 32 - Deuterostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 32, Problem 12b

The size and shape of the vertebrate skull can reveal a great deal about an animal's lifestyle and evolutionary relationships. Consider your own skull. If you put your finger in your ear and move your jaw up and down, you can feel the space near the hinge of your jaw. Nestled in this space are the tiny bones that make your hearing possible: the malleus, incus, and stapes. All mammals have these three ear bones, but reptiles such as this T. rex don't. Where did ear bones come from? How is the opossum related to you?
Select True or False for each statement.
T/F An opossum is an animal, but I am a human.
T/F An opossum is a mammal, but I am a human.
T/F An opossum is a marsupial, but I am a placental mammal.
T/F The opossum and I are both tetrapods.

Step 1: Understand the classification of an opossum. An opossum is a marsupial, which is a type of mammal. Marsupials are characterized by giving birth to relatively undeveloped young, which often continue to develop in a pouch.
Step 2: Understand the classification of humans. Humans are placental mammals, which means they give birth to more developed young that have been nourished in the womb via a placenta.
Step 3: Recognize that both opossums and humans are mammals. Mammals are a class of animals that have characteristics such as hair and mammary glands.
Step 4: Recognize that both opossums and humans are tetrapods. Tetrapods are vertebrates with four limbs or limb-like appendages, which include mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.
Step 5: Evaluate each statement based on the classifications: 1) An opossum is an animal, but I am a human. 2) An opossum is a mammal, but I am a human. 3) An opossum is a marsupial, but I am a placental mammal. 4) The opossum and I are both tetrapods.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolutionary Relationships

Evolutionary relationships refer to the connections between different species based on their common ancestry. These relationships are often depicted in phylogenetic trees, which illustrate how species have diverged from common ancestors over time. Understanding these relationships helps explain shared characteristics, such as the presence of three ear bones in mammals, and can clarify how different species, like humans and opossums, are related.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1

Mammalian Ear Bones

The malleus, incus, and stapes are three small bones in the middle ear of mammals that are crucial for hearing. These bones evolved from the jawbones of early vertebrates, highlighting a significant evolutionary adaptation. Their presence in all mammals, but not in reptiles like T. rex, underscores the evolutionary divergence between these groups and provides insight into the evolutionary history of mammals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Inner Ear

Classification of Mammals

Mammals are classified into three main groups: monotremes, marsupials, and placental mammals. Marsupials, like opossums, give birth to underdeveloped young that typically continue to develop in a pouch. In contrast, placental mammals, such as humans, have a more extended gestation period within the womb. Despite these differences, both groups share common mammalian traits, including the presence of three ear bones, and are part of the larger group of tetrapods.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Mammals and Monotremes
