Ch. 32 - Deuterostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 32 - Deuterostome AnimalsProblem 10
Chapter 32, Problem 10

Humans possess which of the following traits? Select True or False for each trait. T/F triploblasty T/F parthenogenesis T/F viviparity T/F metamorphosis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the meaning of each term: Triploblasty refers to organisms that develop from three germ layers (ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm). Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where an offspring is produced without fertilization. Viviparity is a mode of reproduction in which the embryo develops inside the body of the mother, leading to live birth. Metamorphosis is a biological process by which an animal physically develops after birth or hatching, involving a conspicuous and relatively abrupt change in the animal's body structure.
Assess the relevance of each trait to humans: Humans are triploblastic, meaning they develop from three germ layers. Humans do not reproduce through parthenogenesis; they reproduce sexually requiring fertilization. Humans are viviparous, giving birth to live young rather than laying eggs. Humans do not undergo metamorphosis as their development involves gradual maturation and not abrupt changes in form.
Assign True or False based on the assessment: Triploblasty is true for humans as they develop from three germ layers. Parthenogenesis is false for humans as they reproduce sexually. Viviparity is true for humans as they give birth to live young. Metamorphosis is false for humans as they do not undergo abrupt changes in form after birth.
Review the assignment for accuracy: Ensure that the True or False assignments accurately reflect human biological traits.
Finalize the response: T/F triploblasty - True, T/F parthenogenesis - False, T/F viviparity - True, T/F metamorphosis - False

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triploblasty

Triploblasty refers to the presence of three primary germ layers in the embryo: ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm. This characteristic is typical of higher animals, including humans, and is crucial for the development of complex tissues and organs. Understanding triploblasty helps in comprehending the evolutionary relationships among different animal groups.
Parthenogenesis

Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where an egg develops into an organism without fertilization. While it is common in some invertebrates and plants, humans do not reproduce this way. Recognizing the distinction between sexual and asexual reproduction is essential for understanding human reproductive biology.
Viviparity

Viviparity is a reproductive strategy where embryos develop inside the body of the mother, leading to live birth. Humans are viviparous, as they give birth to live young rather than laying eggs. This concept is important for understanding human development and the maternal-fetal relationship during pregnancy.
