The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

Researchers have determined that host cells possess several different surface proteins that can serve as virus receptors for ZIKV. If you were to repeat the experiment described in Figure 33.8 using ZIKV instead of HIV, how would you expect the results to be different? Explain.