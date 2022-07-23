Skip to main content
Which of the following types of viruses would you expect to require periods of latency?
a. Viruses that have large genomes and require a long time for replication
b. Viruses that require a long time for transmission to new hosts
c. Viruses that require a long time for assembly into complex structures
d. Viruses that infect cells of the immune system

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of viral latency: Latency is a period during which a virus remains dormant within a host cell, not actively replicating or causing symptoms.
Consider the characteristics of viruses that might benefit from latency: Viruses that infect cells of the immune system often require latency to evade immune detection and persist in the host.
Analyze the options: Large genomes, long transmission times, and complex assembly structures do not inherently require latency, as these factors relate more to replication and transmission efficiency rather than evasion of host defenses.
Focus on immune system infection: Viruses that infect immune cells, such as HIV, often use latency to avoid immune system detection and destruction, allowing them to persist and spread over time.
Conclude that viruses infecting immune cells are likely to require latency: This strategy helps them survive in the host despite the immune system's efforts to eliminate them.

Viral Latency

Viral latency refers to a phase in the life cycle of certain viruses where they remain dormant within a host cell, not actively replicating. This period allows the virus to evade the host's immune response and persist in the host for extended periods. Latency is common in viruses that infect immune cells, as it helps them avoid detection and destruction.
Immune System Infection

Viruses that infect immune system cells, such as HIV, often require latency to survive. These viruses target cells like T-cells, which are crucial for immune response. By entering a latent state, they can avoid immune detection and destruction, allowing them to persist and eventually reactivate under favorable conditions.
Transmission Dynamics

Transmission dynamics involve the mechanisms and timeframes through which viruses spread from one host to another. Viruses that require long periods for transmission may benefit from latency, as it allows them to remain in the host until conditions are suitable for spreading. This strategy ensures the virus can persist in the population despite slow transmission rates.
Textbook Question

If you come down with the flu, should your physician prescribe an antibiotic for you? Explain why or why not.

Textbook Question

Of the viruses highlighted in Section 33.4, predict which of the following would be able to make viral proteins if nothing more than its genome were injected into a suitable host cell.

a. Pea mosaic (+ssRNA virus)

b. Bluetongue (dsRNA) virus

c. Measles (−ssRNA) virus

d. Human immunodeficiency (RNA reverse-transcribing) virus

Textbook Question

If you were in charge of the government's budget devoted to stemming the AIDS epidemic, would you devote most of the resources to drug development or preventive medicine? Defend your answer.

Textbook Question

The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

ZIKV is a Baltimore class IV virus. Based on this classification, what do you know about the structure of its genome?

Textbook Question

The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

Researchers have determined that host cells possess several different surface proteins that can serve as virus receptors for ZIKV. If you were to repeat the experiment described in Figure 33.8 using ZIKV instead of HIV, how would you expect the results to be different? Explain.

Textbook Question

The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume). What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain? Several lines of evidence suggest that after ZIKV is transmitted to a pregnant woman via the bite of an infected mosquito, the virus then directly infects cells of the placenta, gaining access to the fetal brain.

Following attachment, the virion would most likely enter the placental cell by:

a. Insertion via the mosquito's mouthparts

b. Endocytosis

c. Degrading the cell wall with lysozyme

d. Injection through a hollow, needle-like protein structure

