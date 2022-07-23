The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

ZIKV is a Baltimore class IV virus. Based on this classification, what do you know about the structure of its genome?