Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 33 - Viruses
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 33 - VirusesProblem 9
Chapter 33, Problem 9

If you were in charge of the government's budget devoted to stemming the AIDS epidemic, would you devote most of the resources to drug development or preventive medicine? Defend your answer.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main goal: The primary goal in managing the AIDS epidemic is to reduce the number of new infections and provide effective treatment to those already infected. Understanding this goal will help in deciding how to allocate resources effectively.
Evaluate the impact of preventive medicine: Preventive measures such as public education, condom distribution, and needle exchange programs are crucial. They help in reducing the transmission rate of HIV, which is the virus that causes AIDS. Investing in prevention can reduce the number of new cases, which is vital for long-term control of the epidemic.
Consider the benefits of drug development: Developing new drugs can lead to better treatment options, making it possible to manage HIV more effectively in infected individuals. Effective drugs can reduce the viral load in patients, making them less likely to transmit the virus to others.
Analyze cost-effectiveness: Compare the cost and potential impact of preventive measures versus drug development. Prevention programs often require less funding and can have a broad impact, while drug development is costly and benefits are seen over a longer period.
Make a balanced decision: Ideally, a balanced approach that allocates resources to both preventive medicine and drug development is optimal. This ensures that while new infections are being prevented, those already infected have access to the best treatments available.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
52s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

AIDS Pathophysiology

Understanding the biological mechanisms of HIV/AIDS is crucial for effective resource allocation. AIDS is caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which attacks the immune system, leading to increased susceptibility to infections and diseases. Knowledge of how the virus replicates and the stages of infection informs both drug development and preventive strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:51
Immunization and Autoimmunity

Preventive Medicine

Preventive medicine focuses on measures that prevent diseases before they occur. In the context of AIDS, this includes education, safe sex practices, and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Investing in preventive strategies can significantly reduce new infections and is often more cost-effective than treating existing cases, making it a vital consideration in budget allocation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine

Pharmaceutical Development

Pharmaceutical development involves the research and creation of new drugs to treat diseases. In the case of AIDS, antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed HIV from a fatal disease to a manageable chronic condition. However, drug development can be time-consuming and expensive, requiring substantial investment, which raises questions about the balance between immediate prevention and long-term treatment solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
Embryonic Plant Development
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogeny by addressing

(1) the rate of replication of the viral genome

(2) production of virions, and

(3) effect on the host cell.

883
views
Textbook Question

If you come down with the flu, should your physician prescribe an antibiotic for you? Explain why or why not.

601
views
Textbook Question

Of the viruses highlighted in Section 33.4, predict which of the following would be able to make viral proteins if nothing more than its genome were injected into a suitable host cell.

a. Pea mosaic (+ssRNA virus)

b. Bluetongue (dsRNA) virus

c. Measles (−ssRNA) virus

d. Human immunodeficiency (RNA reverse-transcribing) virus

574
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following types of viruses would you expect to require periods of latency?

a. Viruses that have large genomes and require a long time for replication

b. Viruses that require a long time for transmission to new hosts

c. Viruses that require a long time for assembly into complex structures

d. Viruses that infect cells of the immune system

920
views
Textbook Question

The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

ZIKV is a Baltimore class IV virus. Based on this classification, what do you know about the structure of its genome?

1045
views
Textbook Question

The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume).

What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain?

Researchers have determined that host cells possess several different surface proteins that can serve as virus receptors for ZIKV. If you were to repeat the experiment described in Figure 33.8 using ZIKV instead of HIV, how would you expect the results to be different? Explain.

1032
views