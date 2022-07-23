What does reverse transcriptase do?

Textbook Question
What do host cells provide for viruses?
a. ATP
b. Nucleotides and amino acids
c. Ribosomes
d. All of the above
1343
views
What do host cells provide for viruses?
a. ATP
b. Nucleotides and amino acids
c. Ribosomes
d. All of the above
In the viral replicative cycle, what reaction do viral proteases catalyze?
Select True or False for each statement.
T/F They catalyze polymerization of amino acids into peptides.
T/F They catalyze folding of long peptide chains into functional proteins.
T/F They catalyze cutting of polyprotein chains into functional proteins.
T/F They catalyze breaking of peptide bonds
What features distinguish the seven major categories of viruses?
The outer surface of a virion consists of either a membranous envelope or a protein capsid. How does the outer surface correlate with a virus's mode of exiting a host cell?