Ch. 33 - Viruses
What does reverse transcriptase do?

Step 1: Understand the term 'Reverse Transcriptase'. Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme used by retroviruses, which are a type of virus. This enzyme has the ability to convert their RNA (ribonucleic acid) into DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).
Step 2: Understand the process. After the virus has entered a host cell, reverse transcriptase allows the viral RNA to be translated back into DNA. This is contrary to the usual flow of genetic information in cells which is from DNA to RNA.
Step 3: Understand the significance. Once the viral RNA has been reverse transcribed into DNA, it can be integrated into the host's genome by another viral enzyme called integrase. This allows the virus to replicate along with the host's cells.
Step 4: Understand the application. Reverse transcriptase is also used in laboratories to synthesize cDNA (complementary DNA) from an RNA template, a process called reverse transcription. This is useful in studying gene expression.
Step 5: Review. In summary, reverse transcriptase is an enzyme that can convert RNA into DNA, which is crucial for the life cycle of retroviruses and useful in genetic research.

Reverse Transcriptase

Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme that catalyzes the transcription of RNA into DNA. This process is crucial for retroviruses, such as HIV, allowing them to integrate their genetic material into the host's genome. By converting RNA back to DNA, reverse transcriptase enables the virus to replicate and propagate within the host.
Central Dogma of Molecular Biology

The central dogma of molecular biology describes the flow of genetic information within a biological system, typically from DNA to RNA to protein. However, reverse transcriptase challenges this flow by allowing RNA to be transcribed back into DNA, illustrating the complexity of genetic information transfer and the role of retroviruses in this process.
Retroviruses

Retroviruses are a class of viruses that replicate in a host cell by reverse transcription. They contain RNA as their genetic material and utilize reverse transcriptase to convert their RNA into DNA, which can then integrate into the host's genome. This unique replication strategy is a key feature of retroviruses, making them significant in both virology and gene therapy research.
