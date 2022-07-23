Textbook Question
What do host cells provide for viruses?
a. ATP
b. Nucleotides and amino acids
c. Ribosomes
d. All of the above
What does reverse transcriptase do?
What features distinguish the seven major categories of viruses?
The outer surface of a virion consists of either a membranous envelope or a protein capsid. How does the outer surface correlate with a virus's mode of exiting a host cell?
Compare and contrast the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogeny by addressing
(1) the rate of replication of the viral genome
(2) production of virions, and
(3) effect on the host cell.