What features distinguish the seven major categories of viruses?

What do host cells provide for viruses?
a. ATP
b. Nucleotides and amino acids
c. Ribosomes
d. All of the above
What does reverse transcriptase do?
In the viral replicative cycle, what reaction do viral proteases catalyze?
Select True or False for each statement.
T/F They catalyze polymerization of amino acids into peptides.
T/F They catalyze folding of long peptide chains into functional proteins.
T/F They catalyze cutting of polyprotein chains into functional proteins.
T/F They catalyze breaking of peptide bonds
The outer surface of a virion consists of either a membranous envelope or a protein capsid. How does the outer surface correlate with a virus's mode of exiting a host cell?
Compare and contrast the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogeny by addressing
(1) the rate of replication of the viral genome
(2) production of virions, and
(3) effect on the host cell.
If you come down with the flu, should your physician prescribe an antibiotic for you? Explain why or why not.