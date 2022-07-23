Skip to main content
Chapter 34, Problem 9

Identify the structure you are consuming when you eat each of the following: Asparagus, Brussels sprouts, celery, spinach, carrots, and potatoes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
When you eat asparagus, you are consuming the stem of the plant. The stem is responsible for supporting the plant and transporting nutrients and water.
Brussels sprouts are the buds of the plant. These are small, compact, and leafy structures that grow along the stem.
Celery is primarily the petiole, which is the stalk that attaches the leaf blade to the stem. It is crunchy and fibrous.
Spinach consists of the leaves of the plant. Leaves are the primary site of photosynthesis and are rich in nutrients.
Carrots are the root of the plant. Specifically, they are taproots, which store nutrients and energy for the plant.
Potatoes are tubers, which are a type of modified stem. Tubers store starch and nutrients underground for the plant.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plant Anatomy

Plant anatomy involves understanding the different parts of a plant, such as roots, stems, leaves, and flowers. Each part has distinct functions and structures, which are crucial for identifying what part of the plant is being consumed. For example, asparagus is primarily the stem, while spinach is the leaf.
Vegetative Structures

Vegetative structures refer to the non-reproductive parts of a plant, including roots, stems, and leaves. These structures are often consumed as vegetables. For instance, celery is a stem, carrot is a root, and potato is a tuber, which is a modified stem used for storage.
Botanical Classification

Botanical classification helps categorize plants based on their structural features and functions. Understanding this classification aids in identifying the edible parts of plants. Brussels sprouts are buds, which are compact clusters of immature leaves, while asparagus is a young shoot or stem.
