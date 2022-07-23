Skip to main content
Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Researchers tested the effects of acid rain (pH 2.0) on seedlings of two different species, camphor tree (Cinnamomum camphora) and chinaberry tree (Melia azederach), using distilled water as a control. Results of the experiments are shown here. Note that acid rain caused a significant reduction of growth in chinaberry trees (*** means P < 0.001), but not in camphor trees. What was the approximate percentage of growth reduction observed in the chinaberry trees treated with acid rain?

Examine the graph provided, which shows the height of seedlings for two tree species: camphor tree and chinaberry tree. The graph compares the growth under two conditions: exposure to acid rain (pH 2.0) and distilled water.
Identify the height of chinaberry trees treated with distilled water and acid rain. From the graph, note the approximate height values for each condition.
Calculate the difference in height between chinaberry trees treated with distilled water and those treated with acid rain. This difference represents the reduction in growth due to acid rain.
To find the percentage reduction in growth, use the formula: \( \text{Percentage Reduction} = \frac{\text{Height with Distilled Water} - \text{Height with Acid Rain}}{\text{Height with Distilled Water}} \times 100 \).
Substitute the height values obtained from the graph into the formula to calculate the approximate percentage reduction in growth for chinaberry trees treated with acid rain.

