Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions.
How does acid rain affect plant growth?
Develop a hypothesis on the likely effects of acid rain on primary growth in trees.
Based on your hypothesis, make some predictions about the impact of acid rain on the height of tree trunks.

Understand the problem: Acid rain is a type of precipitation with a lower pH than normal, often caused by sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides in the atmosphere. It can affect plant growth by altering soil chemistry and damaging plant tissues.
Formulate a hypothesis: Consider how acid rain might impact the primary growth of trees, which involves the elongation of the plant stem and roots. A possible hypothesis could be that acid rain negatively affects primary growth by leaching essential nutrients from the soil and damaging the protective waxy layer of plant tissues.
Identify the variables: The independent variable is the presence of acid rain, while the dependent variable is the primary growth of trees, specifically the height of tree trunks.
Make predictions: Based on the hypothesis, predict that trees exposed to acid rain will have reduced trunk height compared to those not exposed, due to nutrient deficiency and tissue damage.
Consider experimental design: To test the hypothesis, design an experiment where trees are exposed to varying levels of acid rain, and measure the height of the tree trunks over time to observe any differences in growth.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Rain

Acid rain is precipitation with a lower pH than normal, caused by atmospheric pollution from sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. These compounds originate from burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions, leading to the formation of sulfuric and nitric acids in the atmosphere. Acid rain can damage plant tissues, leach essential nutrients from the soil, and disrupt plant growth and development.
Primary Growth in Trees

Primary growth in trees refers to the vertical elongation of the plant, primarily occurring at the apical meristems located at the tips of roots and shoots. This growth is responsible for increasing the height of the tree and is influenced by factors such as nutrient availability, water, light, and environmental conditions. Disruptions in these factors, such as nutrient leaching due to acid rain, can hinder primary growth.
Nutrient Leaching

Nutrient leaching is the process by which essential minerals and nutrients are washed away from the soil, often due to excessive rainfall or acid rain. This can lead to nutrient deficiencies in plants, affecting their growth and development. In the context of acid rain, leaching can strip away vital nutrients like calcium and magnesium, which are crucial for maintaining healthy plant growth and structural integrity.
