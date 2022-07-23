Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions.

How does acid rain affect plant growth?

Develop a hypothesis on the likely effects of acid rain on primary growth in trees.

Based on your hypothesis, make some predictions about the impact of acid rain on the height of tree trunks.