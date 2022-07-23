Skip to main content
Ch. 34 - Plant Form and Function
Chapter 34, Problem 14d

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Give a plausible explanation for the differential effect of acid rain on height in camphor and chinaberry trees (i.e., what structural features might offer more protection from acid rain in one species versus another?).

1
Understand the impact of acid rain: Acid rain is a form of precipitation that is significantly more acidic than normal rainwater, primarily due to the presence of sulfuric and nitric acids. It can lead to the leaching of essential nutrients from the soil, which are vital for plant growth.
Examine the structural features of camphor and chinaberry trees: Camphor trees have a thick, waxy cuticle on their leaves, which can provide a protective barrier against the acidic components of acid rain. This cuticle helps prevent the acid from penetrating the leaf tissue and causing damage.
Consider the vulnerability of chinaberry trees: Chinaberry trees may have a thinner cuticle compared to camphor trees, making them more susceptible to damage from acid rain. The thinner cuticle allows acid rain to more easily penetrate and damage the leaf tissue, potentially affecting the tree's ability to photosynthesize and grow.
Analyze the differential effects on height: The protective features of camphor trees may allow them to maintain better growth rates in environments affected by acid rain, as their leaves are less likely to be damaged. In contrast, chinaberry trees may experience stunted growth due to increased leaf damage and nutrient leaching.
Conclude with the importance of structural adaptations: The differential effect of acid rain on the height of camphor and chinaberry trees highlights the importance of structural adaptations in plants. These adaptations can significantly influence a plant's ability to withstand environmental stressors like acid rain, affecting overall growth and development.

Acid Rain

Acid rain is precipitation with a lower pH than normal, caused by atmospheric pollution from sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. These compounds originate from burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions, leading to the formation of sulfuric and nitric acids. Acid rain can leach essential nutrients from the soil and damage plant tissues, affecting growth and development.
Acids

Plant Structural Features

Plants have various structural features that can influence their resilience to environmental stressors like acid rain. The outer waxy layer, known as the cuticle, protects against water loss and external damage. Differences in cuticle thickness, leaf surface area, and bark composition can affect a plant's ability to withstand acid rain, potentially explaining differential growth effects in species like camphor and chinaberry trees.
Nonvascular Plants - 2

Nutrient Leaching

Nutrient leaching refers to the process where essential minerals are washed away from the soil, often exacerbated by acid rain. This depletion can lead to nutrient deficiencies, impairing plant growth and reducing height. The extent of leaching can vary based on soil composition and plant species, influencing how different trees, such as camphor and chinaberry, respond to acid rain exposure.
Soil Nutrients
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions.

How does acid rain affect plant growth?

Develop a hypothesis on the likely effects of acid rain on primary growth in trees.

Based on your hypothesis, make some predictions about the impact of acid rain on the height of tree trunks.

Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Researchers tested the effects of acid rain (pH 2.0) on seedlings of two different species, camphor tree (Cinnamomum camphora) and chinaberry tree (Melia azederach), using distilled water as a control. Results of the experiments are shown here. Note that acid rain caused a significant reduction of growth in chinaberry trees (*** means P < 0.001), but not in camphor trees. What was the approximate percentage of growth reduction observed in the chinaberry trees treated with acid rain?

Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Which meristem was likely affected in the chinaberry tree?

Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth?

Based on the results presented here, predict the impact of acid rain on the vascular cambium in the two species.

How would that effect be apparent in the amount of wood produced in the tree trunks?

Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth?

Beyond primary and secondary growth, what other aspects of plant growth might be negatively affected when plants are exposed to environmental stress?

