Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 34 - Plant Form and Function
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 34 - Plant Form and FunctionProblem 15e
Chapter 34, Problem 15e

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth?
Based on the results presented here, predict the impact of acid rain on the vascular cambium in the two species.
How would that effect be apparent in the amount of wood produced in the tree trunks?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the vascular cambium: The vascular cambium is a layer of tissue in plants responsible for producing new cells that contribute to the growth of the plant's vascular system, including xylem and phloem. This growth is crucial for the plant's ability to transport water and nutrients.
Consider the impact of acid rain on soil nutrients: Acid rain can leach essential minerals and nutrients from the soil, which are vital for plant growth. A deficiency in these nutrients can hinder the function of the vascular cambium, affecting its ability to produce new cells.
Evaluate the effect on the protective waxy layer: Acid rain can damage the outer waxy layer of plant tissues, making them more susceptible to environmental stress and disease. This damage can further impact the vascular cambium by reducing the plant's overall health and ability to grow.
Predict the impact on wood production: If the vascular cambium is impaired due to nutrient loss and tissue damage, the production of new xylem cells (which contribute to wood formation) will be reduced. This would result in less wood being produced in the tree trunks over time.
Assess the long-term implications: Over time, reduced wood production can lead to weaker tree structures and potentially lower survival rates, especially in regions where acid rain is prevalent. This can have broader ecological impacts, affecting forest health and biodiversity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Rain

Acid rain is precipitation with a lower pH than normal, caused by atmospheric pollution from sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. These compounds originate from burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions, leading to the formation of sulfuric and nitric acids. Acid rain can leach essential nutrients from the soil and damage plant tissues, affecting growth and development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Acids

Vascular Cambium

The vascular cambium is a layer of meristematic tissue in plants responsible for secondary growth, producing new xylem and phloem cells. It plays a crucial role in increasing the girth of stems and roots, contributing to the formation of wood in trees. Damage to the cambium, such as from acid rain, can impair its function, reducing wood production and affecting overall plant health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:08
Seedless Vascular Plants

Impact on Wood Production

Wood production in trees is largely dependent on the activity of the vascular cambium. Acid rain can disrupt the cambium's ability to produce new cells, leading to reduced growth and thinner tree trunks. This impact is evident in the decreased amount of wood produced, which can affect the structural integrity and ecological functions of trees in affected regions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Factors Impacting Primary Production Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Researchers tested the effects of acid rain (pH 2.0) on seedlings of two different species, camphor tree (Cinnamomum camphora) and chinaberry tree (Melia azederach), using distilled water as a control. Results of the experiments are shown here. Note that acid rain caused a significant reduction of growth in chinaberry trees (*** means P < 0.001), but not in camphor trees. What was the approximate percentage of growth reduction observed in the chinaberry trees treated with acid rain?

589
views
Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Which meristem was likely affected in the chinaberry tree?

589
views
Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil, and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth? Give a plausible explanation for the differential effect of acid rain on height in camphor and chinaberry trees (i.e., what structural features might offer more protection from acid rain in one species versus another?).

489
views
Textbook Question

Plants experience a vast array of conditions that can alter their growth and development, including temperature and availability of water, nutrients, and light. They are also exposed to pollutants such as acid rain formed largely as a result of burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions. Acid rain can strip minerals and nutrients from the soil and eat away the outer waxy layer of tissue that protects a plant. Acid rain is still a major environmental problem in certain regions. How does acid rain affect plant growth?

Beyond primary and secondary growth, what other aspects of plant growth might be negatively affected when plants are exposed to environmental stress?

576
views