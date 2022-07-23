Skip to main content
Ch. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in Plants
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in PlantsProblem 9
Chapter 35, Problem 9

Consider a tree that is 50 m tall and is transpiring roughly 90 liters of water each day. Approximately how many calories will the tree use to transpire this quantity of water?

Calculate the amount of energy required to vaporize the water. The latent heat of vaporization of water is approximately 540 calories per gram. First, convert the water from liters to grams. Since 1 liter of water weighs approximately 1000 grams, 90 liters of water weighs 90,000 grams.
Multiply the total grams of water by the latent heat of vaporization to find the total calories used. So, 90,000 grams * 540 calories/gram = 48,600,000 calories.
Understand that this calculation assumes all the energy used goes into converting the liquid water into water vapor, which is the main energy-consuming process in transpiration.
Consider that in reality, some of the energy might come from the sun (solar energy), and not all from the tree's metabolic processes. However, for the purpose of this calculation, we assume the tree indirectly uses this amount of energy to maintain the transpiration process.
This calculation gives an estimate of the energy in calories that the tree would use in a day to transpire 90 liters of water, which is approximately 48.6 million calories.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transpiration

Transpiration is the process by which water is absorbed by plant roots, moves through plants, and is released as water vapor through small openings called stomata. This process is crucial for maintaining plant health, nutrient transport, and temperature regulation. In the context of trees, transpiration helps to create a cooling effect and contributes to the water cycle.
Caloric Energy in Plants

Plants require energy to perform various physiological processes, including transpiration. The energy used during transpiration can be quantified in calories, which is a measure of heat energy. Understanding how much energy is expended during the transpiration of a specific volume of water is essential for calculating the total caloric expenditure of the tree.
Water's Latent Heat of Vaporization

The latent heat of vaporization is the amount of energy required to convert water from liquid to vapor without changing its temperature. For water, this value is approximately 540 calories per gram. This concept is critical for calculating the total energy used by the tree to transpire a given volume of water, as it directly relates to the energy expenditure during the phase change.
