Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in Plants
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in PlantsProblem 12b
Chapter 35, Problem 12b

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.
How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?
What impact, if any, do you predict elevated CO₂ levels will have on the number of stomata in leaves and on the transpiration rate?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of stomata: Stomata are small openings on the surface of leaves that allow for gas exchange. They are crucial for photosynthesis as they let CO2 enter the leaf, but they also allow water vapor to escape, which is known as transpiration.
Consider the effect of elevated CO2 levels: With increased atmospheric CO2, plants can potentially absorb more CO2 for photosynthesis. This might lead to changes in the number of stomata as plants adapt to the new conditions.
Predict changes in stomatal density: Research suggests that elevated CO2 levels can lead to a decrease in stomatal density. This is because plants may not need as many stomata to absorb the necessary CO2, reducing water loss through transpiration.
Analyze the impact on transpiration rate: With fewer stomata, the rate of transpiration may decrease. This is beneficial for plants as it helps conserve water, especially in environments where water is limited.
Consider the overall plant response: Plants may exhibit a range of responses to elevated CO2, including changes in growth patterns, photosynthetic efficiency, and water use efficiency. These adaptations help plants optimize their survival and growth in changing environmental conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy, using carbon dioxide and water to produce glucose and oxygen. Elevated CO2 levels can enhance photosynthesis, as more CO2 is available for the Calvin cycle, potentially increasing plant growth and productivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Pigments of Photosynthesis

Stomata

Stomata are small openings on the surface of leaves that allow for gas exchange, including the intake of CO2 for photosynthesis and the release of oxygen. They also facilitate transpiration, the process of water vapor loss. Changes in CO2 levels can influence stomatal density and behavior, affecting both photosynthesis and transpiration rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:32
Photorespiration

Transpiration

Transpiration is the process by which water evaporates from plant leaves through stomata, helping to cool the plant and drive nutrient uptake. Elevated CO2 levels may lead to reduced stomatal density, potentially decreasing transpiration rates, as plants optimize water use efficiency in response to increased CO2 availability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:29
Water Potential in Soil and Air
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider a tree that is 50 m tall and is transpiring roughly 90 liters of water each day. Approximately how many calories will the tree use to transpire this quantity of water?

928
views
Textbook Question

Salt is used to melt snow and keep roads clear during the winter in many cities. Land adjacent to de-iced roads often ends up with a high concentration of salt in the soil. Explain why plants growing near salted roads may appear wilted in the spring.

719
views
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?

Which of these structural features can help to limit water loss in plants that occupy dry habitats?

a. Abundant companion cells and sieve-tube elements

b. Stomata that are located in pits on the undersides of their leaves, or narrow, needlelike leaves c. extensive networks of xylem and phloem

d. Stomata that are located on the top surface of leaves, or broad leaves

756
views
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels? The amount of water that evaporates from stomata over a period of time is referred to as stomatal conductance, which is determined largely by the number of stomata in a given area of leaf surface. Researchers obtained specimens from preserved collections and measured stomatal conductance in leaves from oak trees and pine trees that grew at various times under different CO₂ levels. The data are shown in the following graph. In general, is the maximum stomatal conductance rate in plants more or less than it was a century ago?

1073
views
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.

How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?

One prediction of global climate change is that there will be an increase in periods of drought in some regions. Given the data just presented, will plants be more or less likely to survive periods of drought as they are exposed to rising CO₂ levels?

727
views
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis.

However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.

How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels? In the year 1915, the stomatal conductance of oak was approximately how many times higher than that of pine?

How about in the year 2010?

653
views