Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 36 - Plant Nutrition
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 36 - Plant NutritionProblem 16e
Chapter 36, Problem 16e

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.
What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?
Carnivorous plants and legumes (e.g., peas, soybeans) both absorb key nutrients directly from other organisms. How is nutrient acquisition in pitcher plants similar to that in legumes? How is it different?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the mutualistic relationship between Nepenthes bicalcarata and Camponotus schmitzi. The ants benefit by consuming nectar and trapped insects, while the plant benefits from the ants' activities.
Consider how the ants contribute to the nutritional intake of the pitcher plant. The ants leave uneaten insect parts and feces, which decompose and release nutrients that the plant can absorb.
Compare nutrient acquisition in pitcher plants and legumes. Both absorb nutrients directly from other organisms, but pitcher plants obtain nutrients from decomposed insect matter, while legumes often form symbiotic relationships with nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
Identify the differences in nutrient acquisition. Pitcher plants rely on trapped insects and the decomposition process, whereas legumes rely on symbiotic bacteria to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form they can use.
Reflect on the ecological significance of these relationships. Both pitcher plants and legumes have adapted unique strategies to thrive in nutrient-poor environments, showcasing the diversity of plant survival mechanisms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualistic Relationships

Mutualistic relationships involve two species benefiting from each other. In the case of Nepenthes bicalcarata and Camponotus schmitzi, the ants provide the plant with nutrients from their waste and uneaten prey, while the plant offers nectar and a habitat. This symbiosis enhances the plant's nutrient acquisition, similar to how legumes form mutualistic relationships with nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:04
Fungi - 1

Nutrient Acquisition in Carnivorous Plants

Carnivorous plants like Nepenthes bicalcarata obtain nutrients by digesting trapped insects. The digestive juices break down prey, allowing absorption of essential nutrients like nitrogen. The presence of ants enhances this process by breaking down prey further and contributing additional nutrients through their waste, optimizing the plant's nutrient intake.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Soil Nutrients

Nutrient Absorption in Legumes

Legumes acquire nutrients through symbiotic relationships with rhizobia bacteria, which fix atmospheric nitrogen into a form the plant can use. This process is similar to carnivorous plants absorbing nutrients from prey, but differs in that legumes rely on microbial activity in root nodules rather than digesting organisms. Both strategies highlight diverse adaptations for nutrient acquisition in plants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
19:59
Nutrient Absorption
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Design an experiment, using radioactive carbon and the heavy isotope of nitrogen (15N2), that would test whether the Rhizobia–pea plant interaction is mutualistic.

852
views
Textbook Question

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind. What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship? Based only on the information provided here, make a prediction on the effect of diving ants on overall pitcher plant growth.

587
views
Textbook Question

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.

What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants?

Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?

Nitrogen is a key nutrient often obtained by carnivorous plants from the insects they digest. Are the results presented here what would be expected if nitrogen is a limiting nutrient? Explain.

961
views