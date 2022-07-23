Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 36 - Plant Nutrition
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 36 - Plant NutritionProblem 10
Chapter 36, Problem 10

Design an experiment, using radioactive carbon and the heavy isotope of nitrogen (15N2), that would test whether the Rhizobia–pea plant interaction is mutualistic.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the hypothesis: The rhizobia–pea plant interaction is mutualistic, meaning both organisms benefit from the interaction. Rhizobia provide nitrogen to the pea plant, and the plant provides carbon compounds to the rhizobia.
Select the experimental groups: Prepare two groups of pea plants. One group will be inoculated with rhizobia, and the other will serve as a control without rhizobia.
Label the carbon and nitrogen sources: Use radioactive carbon (e.g., C14) to label the carbon compounds provided to the plants and N15 to label the nitrogen source available to the rhizobia.
Monitor and measure: Allow the plants to grow for a set period, then measure the uptake of N15 in the plant tissues and the presence of C14 in the rhizobia.
Analyze the results: Compare the levels of N15 in the plants and C14 in the rhizobia between the experimental and control groups. A mutualistic interaction would be indicated by significant uptake of N15 in the plants and C14 in the rhizobia in the experimental group compared to the control.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualism

Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship where both parties involved benefit from the interaction. In the context of rhizobia and pea plants, mutualism would mean that the rhizobia provide nitrogen to the plant, while the plant offers carbohydrates and a habitat to the rhizobia. Understanding mutualism is crucial to designing an experiment that tests the benefits each organism receives.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:56
Positive Interactions

Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen fixation is the process by which certain bacteria, including rhizobia, convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into ammonia (NH3), a form that plants can use for growth. This process is essential for the mutualistic relationship between rhizobia and pea plants, as it provides the plants with a vital nutrient. Using the heavy isotope 15N2 can help trace nitrogen fixation and confirm the exchange of nitrogen between rhizobia and the plant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Nitrogen Cycle

Radioactive Tracers

Radioactive tracers are substances containing a radioactive isotope that can be used to track the movement of elements through biological systems. In this experiment, radioactive carbon can be used to trace the flow of carbon compounds from the pea plant to the rhizobia, while 15N2 can trace nitrogen fixation. This helps determine if both organisms benefit from the interaction, confirming mutualism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Radioactive Isotopes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Your friend claims that all plants are autotrophs because they perform photosynthesis. Is that a correct statement? Explain.

610
views
Textbook Question

Why is it important for plants to exclude certain ions?

Summarize the difference between active and passive exclusion mechanisms.

834
views
Textbook Question

There is a conflict between van Helmont's data on willow tree growth and the data on essential nutrients listed in Table 36.1. According to the table, nutrients other than C, H, and O should make up about 4 percent of a willow tree's mass. Most or all of these nutrients should come from soil. But van Helmont claimed that the soil in his experiment lost just 60 g, while the tree gained 74,000 g. Calculate the percentage of the added mass accounted for by soil, and compare it to the predicted 4 percent. State at least one hypothesis to explain the conflict between expected and observed results. How would you test this hypothesis?

870
views
Textbook Question

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind. What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship? Based only on the information provided here, make a prediction on the effect of diving ants on overall pitcher plant growth.

587
views
Textbook Question

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.

What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants?

Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?

Nitrogen is a key nutrient often obtained by carnivorous plants from the insects they digest. Are the results presented here what would be expected if nitrogen is a limiting nutrient? Explain.

961
views
Textbook Question

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind.

What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship?

Carnivorous plants and legumes (e.g., peas, soybeans) both absorb key nutrients directly from other organisms. How is nutrient acquisition in pitcher plants similar to that in legumes? How is it different?

738
views