Ch. 36 - Plant Nutrition
Chapter 36, Problem 11

The carnivorous plant Nepenthes bicalcarata ('fanged pitcher plant') has a unique relationship with a species of ant—Camponotus schmitzi ('diving ant'). The diving ants are not digested by the pitcher plants, but instead live on the plants and consume nectar. Diving ants also dive into the digestive juices in the pitcher, swim to the bottom, and capture and consume trapped insects, leaving uneaten body parts and ant feces behind. What nutritional impact do the ants have on fanged pitcher plants? Do the pitcher plants derive any nutritional benefit from this relationship? Based only on the information provided here, make a prediction on the effect of diving ants on overall pitcher plant growth.

1
Understand the relationship: The diving ants (Camponotus schmitzi) live on the fanged pitcher plant (Nepenthes bicalcarata) and consume nectar provided by the plant. They also dive into the plant's digestive juices to capture and consume trapped insects, leaving behind uneaten body parts and ant feces.
Analyze the nutritional contributions: The uneaten insect body parts and ant feces left behind by the diving ants are likely to decompose in the digestive juices of the pitcher plant. This decomposition releases nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, which are essential for the plant's growth.
Consider the mutualistic relationship: The ants benefit from the plant by gaining a habitat and food source (nectar), while the plant benefits from the ants' activities, which enhance nutrient availability in the digestive fluid. This suggests a mutualistic relationship where both organisms gain advantages.
Predict the impact on plant growth: Based on the information provided, the presence of diving ants likely increases the availability of nutrients in the pitcher plant's digestive fluid. This enhanced nutrient availability could positively affect the overall growth and health of the pitcher plant.
Conclude the prediction: The diving ants likely have a beneficial nutritional impact on the fanged pitcher plant by contributing to the breakdown of prey and adding nutrients through their feces. This mutualistic relationship is expected to promote better growth and development of the pitcher plant.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutualism

Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship where both species involved benefit from the interaction. In the case of Nepenthes bicalcarata and Camponotus schmitzi, the ants gain food from the nectar, while the pitcher plant benefits from the ants' role in capturing and consuming trapped insects, which can enhance nutrient availability.
Nutrient Cycling

Nutrient cycling refers to the movement and exchange of organic and inorganic matter back into the production of living matter. The diving ants contribute to nutrient cycling by consuming trapped insects and leaving behind body parts and feces, which can decompose and provide essential nutrients to the pitcher plant, potentially promoting its growth.
Plant Growth Factors

Plant growth factors include various elements and conditions that influence plant development, such as nutrients, water, and light. The relationship with diving ants may enhance the availability of nitrogen and other nutrients through the decomposition of ant waste and insect remains, which could positively affect the overall growth and health of the fanged pitcher plant.
