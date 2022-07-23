Skip to main content
Chapter 36, Problem 9

There is a conflict between van Helmont's data on willow tree growth and the data on essential nutrients listed in Table 36.1. According to the table, nutrients other than C, H, and O should make up about 4 percent of a willow tree's mass. Most or all of these nutrients should come from soil. But van Helmont claimed that the soil in his experiment lost just 60 g, while the tree gained 74,000 g. Calculate the percentage of the added mass accounted for by soil, and compare it to the predicted 4 percent. State at least one hypothesis to explain the conflict between expected and observed results. How would you test this hypothesis?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the percentage of the added mass accounted for by soil: (60 g / 74,000 g) * 100 = 0.081%.
Compare this to the predicted 4%: 0.081% is much lower than the expected 4%.
Hypothesis: The willow tree may have absorbed nutrients from sources other than soil, such as air or water.
Test the hypothesis: Conduct a controlled experiment where willow trees are grown in a closed system with only soil and water, and measure the mass gain and nutrient content.
Analyze the results: Compare the nutrient content and mass gain of the trees in the closed system to those in an open system to determine if additional nutrients are being absorbed from the air.

