What are the advantages and disadvantages of self-fertilization versus those of outcrossing?
Consider the following fruits: an acorn, a cherry, a burr, and a dandelion seed. Based on the structure of each of these fruits, predict how the seed is dispersed.
Design a study that would estimate the average distance that each type of seed is dispersed from the parent plant.
Key Concepts
Seed Dispersal Mechanisms
Fruit Structure and Function
Experimental Design in Ecology
In what sense are the tissues produced in the shoot and root apical meristems of a 300-year-old oak tree 'embryonic'?
Human embryonic stem cells are capable of forming all types of cells in the human body. How are these cells similar to meristem cells in plants?
Make a sketch of a simplified flower with all four organs, and indicate how the pattern of expression for just two genes (e.g., 'D' and 'E') could, hypothetically, regulate the development of each organ.
Consider that what's important is whether a gene is on or off and that a structure can be specified when neither gene is expressed.
Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.
Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?
Considering the gooseberry flower shown here, what types of cues might attract bees to the plant?
What type of rewards do bees seek?
Researchers conducted controlled experiments to test for effects of different types of pollination on cape gooseberry fruit size and seed production. The types of pollination included self-pollination, cross-pollination by bees, and manual cross-pollination (transferring pollen from one plant to another by hand). Results are shown in the graphs here. Compared to self-pollination, do bees have a significant impact on fruit mass?
How about on seed formation?