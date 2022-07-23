Skip to main content
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development
Make a sketch of a simplified flower with all four organs, and indicate how the pattern of expression for just two genes (e.g., 'D' and 'E') could, hypothetically, regulate the development of each organ.
Consider that what's important is whether a gene is on or off and that a structure can be specified when neither gene is expressed.

Begin by sketching a simplified flower diagram. Label the four main organs: sepals, petals, stamens, and carpels. These are the typical parts of a flower that are involved in reproduction and protection.
Introduce the concept of gene expression regulation. In this hypothetical scenario, we have two genes, 'D' and 'E'. The expression of these genes can be either 'on' (expressed) or 'off' (not expressed), and this will influence the development of the flower's organs.
Consider the pattern of gene expression for each organ. For example, if gene 'D' is expressed and gene 'E' is not, this might lead to the development of sepals. Conversely, if gene 'E' is expressed and gene 'D' is not, petals might develop.
Explore the scenario where both genes 'D' and 'E' are expressed. This could hypothetically lead to the development of stamens, as the combination of both gene expressions might specify this organ.
Finally, consider the situation where neither gene 'D' nor gene 'E' is expressed. In this case, the development of carpels might occur, as the absence of both gene expressions could specify this organ. This demonstrates how gene expression patterns can regulate organ development in a flower.

