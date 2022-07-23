Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.

Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?

Considering the gooseberry flower shown here, what types of cues might attract bees to the plant?

What type of rewards do bees seek?