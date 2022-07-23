Skip to main content
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and DevelopmentProblem 11
Chapter 38, Problem 11

Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.
Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?
Considering the gooseberry flower shown here, what types of cues might attract bees to the plant?
What type of rewards do bees seek?

1
Understand the concept of pollination: Pollination is the transfer of pollen from the male part of a flower (anther) to the female part (stigma). This can occur within the same flower (self-pollination) or between different flowers (cross-pollination). Each method has its advantages and disadvantages for reproductive success.
Evaluate the benefits of self-pollination: Self-pollination ensures that a plant can reproduce even in the absence of pollinators. It can be advantageous in stable environments where the plant's genetic traits are well-suited to the conditions. However, it may lead to less genetic diversity, which can be a disadvantage in changing environments.
Assess the advantages of cross-pollination: Cross-pollination increases genetic diversity, which can enhance a plant's ability to adapt to changing environments and resist diseases. It often relies on external agents like insects, wind, or animals to transfer pollen, which can be a limitation if these agents are scarce.
Identify cues that attract bees: Bees are attracted to flowers by visual cues such as bright colors and patterns, as well as olfactory cues like sweet fragrances. The cape gooseberry flower may have specific colors or scents that are particularly appealing to bees.
Determine the rewards bees seek: Bees typically seek nectar and pollen as rewards. Nectar provides a source of energy, while pollen is a protein-rich food. Flowers like the cape gooseberry may offer these rewards to entice bees to visit and facilitate cross-pollination.

Pollination Types

Pollination can occur through self-pollination, where pollen from the same plant fertilizes its ovules, or cross-pollination, where pollen from one plant fertilizes another. Self-pollination ensures reproduction even in isolation, while cross-pollination increases genetic diversity, potentially enhancing adaptability and survival.
Pollinator Attraction Cues

Plants use various cues to attract pollinators, such as color, scent, and shape. Brightly colored petals and sweet fragrances can lure bees, while specific flower shapes may facilitate easier access to nectar. These cues are crucial for ensuring effective pollination and subsequent seed production.
Pollinator Rewards

Pollinators, like bees, seek rewards such as nectar and pollen. Nectar provides a sugar-rich energy source, while pollen offers protein. These rewards incentivize pollinators to visit flowers, aiding in the transfer of pollen and enhancing the plant's reproductive success through effective pollination.
