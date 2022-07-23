Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs such as the one pictured here. How does this occur? Which of the following is an osmoregulatory challenge that freshwater fishes need to overcome?

a. Diffusion of sodium ions out of the body

b. Diffusion of water out of the body

c. Active transport of sodium ions out of the body

d. Active transport of water out of the body