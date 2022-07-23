Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs.

Draw a graph similar to the one here showing how the results would be different if the experiment had been performed on marine bony fish in seawater. (Assume that the osmolarity of seawater is 1100 mOsm and the set point osmolarity of marine bony fishes is 290 mOsm.)