Chapter 40, Problem 11a

Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs such as the one pictured here. How does this occur? Which of the following is an osmoregulatory challenge that freshwater fishes need to overcome?
a. Diffusion of sodium ions out of the body
b. Diffusion of water out of the body
c. Active transport of sodium ions out of the body
d. Active transport of water out of the body

1
Understand the concept of osmoregulation in freshwater fish: Freshwater fish live in an environment where the concentration of salts is lower than inside their bodies. This means they are constantly gaining water and losing salts through diffusion.
Identify the osmoregulatory challenge: Freshwater fish need to maintain their internal salt concentration. The main challenge is to prevent the loss of essential ions like sodium and to avoid excessive water intake.
Analyze the options given: a. diffusion of sodium ions out of the body, b. diffusion of water out of the body, c. active transport of sodium ions out of the body, d. active transport of water out of the body.
Evaluate each option: Option a (diffusion of sodium ions out of the body) is a challenge because freshwater fish need to retain sodium ions, not lose them. Option b (diffusion of water out of the body) is not a challenge because water tends to enter the body. Option c (active transport of sodium ions out of the body) is not a challenge because fish need to actively transport sodium ions into the body. Option d (active transport of water out of the body) is not relevant because water naturally enters the body.
Conclude the correct osmoregulatory challenge: The correct challenge is option a, diffusion of sodium ions out of the body, as freshwater fish need to prevent the loss of sodium ions to maintain their internal balance.

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmoregulation in Freshwater Fish

Osmoregulation is the process by which organisms maintain the balance of water and salts in their bodies. Freshwater fish face the challenge of preventing excessive water intake and loss of essential ions due to the hypotonic environment. They actively transport ions like sodium into their bodies while excreting excess water to maintain homeostasis.
Impact of Aluminum Pollution

Aluminum pollution in aquatic environments can disrupt the osmoregulatory processes of fish. High levels of aluminum can damage gill tissues, impairing ion exchange and leading to ion imbalance. This can result in physiological stress, reduced survival rates, and mass die-offs, as fish struggle to maintain their internal environment.
Diffusion and Active Transport

Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from high to low concentration, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against a concentration gradient. Freshwater fish use active transport to retain essential ions like sodium, counteracting the natural diffusion of these ions out of their bodies due to the surrounding water's lower ion concentration.
Scientists have noted that marine invertebrates tend to be osmoconformers, while freshwater invertebrates tend to be osmoregulators. Suggest an explanation for this phenomenon.

Biologists have been able to produce mice that lack functioning genes for aquaporins. How would the urine of these mice compare to that of mice with normal aquaporins?

a. Lower volume and lower osmolarity

b. Lower volume and higher osmolarity

c. Higher volume and lower osmolarity

d. Higher volume and higher osmolarity

To test the hypothesis that mussels are osmoconformers, researchers exposed mussels to water of varying osmolarities and then drew hemolymph samples from the mussels. Graph the data provided here. Put the independent variable on the x-axis and the dependent variable on the y-axis.

Is the researchers' hypothesis supported by the data? Explain.

Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs. In a laboratory, scientists exposed freshwater bony fish (Prochilodus lineatus) to water with a high level of aluminum and compared their blood osmolarity to that of fish exposed to water with a normal aluminum level (control). The results of the experiment are shown here (asterisks indicate P<0.05 between control and treated groups at a given time).

Do the data support the hypothesis that aluminum interferes with osmoregulation in freshwater fishes? Explain.

Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs.

Why did the scientists do this experiment in a laboratory instead of simply collecting fish from a river with a high aluminum level and documenting their osmoregulatory ability?

Fish and other aquatic organisms are exposed to many types of water pollutants, including metals such as aluminum. Although a low level of aluminum is found in unpolluted water, many lakes and streams have an increased level because of mining, sewage treatment, and accidental spills of toxic materials. Aluminum pollution can result in mass fish die-offs. The scientists also measured the activity of Na+/K+-ATPase in the gills of the fish exposed to aluminum and compared it to that of the control fish.

What do you suppose were their results? Explain.

