Which of the following organisms would lose the most water by osmosis across its gills?
a. Marine bony fish
b. Shark
c. Freshwater fish
d. Freshwater invertebrate
What effect does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) have on the nephron?
a. It increases the water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
b. It decreases the water permeability of the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
c. It increases the water permeability of the collecting duct.
d. It decreases the water permeability of the collecting duct.
In Gila monsters, the organ in which water from urine is reabsorbed into the bloodstream is the___________. .