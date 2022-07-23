Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 41 - Animal NutritionProblem 4
Chapter 41, Problem 4

A hormone that reduces the blood glucose level is______, and a hormone that increases the blood glucose level is__________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the hormones involved in regulating blood glucose levels. The two primary hormones are insulin and glucagon.
Understand the role of insulin: Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps lower blood glucose levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose into cells and promoting its storage as glycogen in the liver.
Understand the role of glucagon: Glucagon is another hormone produced by the pancreas that increases blood glucose levels by stimulating the conversion of glycogen back into glucose in the liver, releasing it into the bloodstream.
Recognize the balance between insulin and glucagon: These hormones work in opposition to maintain homeostasis of blood glucose levels, with insulin decreasing and glucagon increasing glucose levels.
Apply this knowledge to the problem: The hormone that reduces blood glucose levels is insulin, and the hormone that increases blood glucose levels is glucagon.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Insulin

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that plays a crucial role in regulating blood glucose levels. It facilitates the uptake of glucose into cells, particularly muscle and fat cells, thereby lowering blood glucose levels. Insulin also promotes the storage of glucose as glycogen in the liver, helping maintain energy balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine

Glucagon

Glucagon is a hormone also produced by the pancreas, but it has the opposite effect of insulin. It increases blood glucose levels by stimulating the liver to convert stored glycogen into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream. This process is vital during fasting or between meals to ensure a steady supply of energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:01
Blood Sugar Homeostasis

Blood Glucose Regulation

Blood glucose regulation is a critical physiological process involving hormones like insulin and glucagon to maintain homeostasis. The balance between these hormones ensures that blood glucose levels remain within a healthy range, preventing conditions like hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia, which can lead to serious health issues if not properly managed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:01
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate and compare the caloric content of skim milk and whole milk. Per serving, skim milk contains 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g protein, and no fat; whole milk contains 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g protein, and 8 g fat.

830
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following statements regarding digestion; select True or False for each statement.

T/F Salivary amylase completes the digestion of starch into monosaccharides.

T/F Pepsin digests proteins in the stomach.

T/F Trypsin digests disaccharides into monosaccharides.

T/F Pancreatic lipase performs the majority of chemical digestion of lipids.

1255
views
Textbook Question

Cellulose is fermented in which of the following structures in rabbits?

a. Small intestine

b. Cecum

c. Abomasum

d. Rumen

870
views
Textbook Question

Explain the role in nutrition of each of the following structures:

bird crop, cow rumen, and elephant cecum.

803
views
Textbook Question

Why is oral rehydration therapy with a solution of sodium chloride and glucose an effective treatment for dehydration?

a. The sodium and glucose decrease urine output.

b. The sodium and glucose facilitate water absorption by the small intestine.

c. The sodium and glucose help kill intestinal bacteria.

d. The sodium and glucose make the person thirsty.

1144
views
Textbook Question

Why is it important that the small intestine has a much greater surface area than the stomach or esophagus?

1519
views