Cellulose is fermented in which of the following structures in rabbits?
a. Small intestine
b. Cecum
c. Abomasum
d. Rumen
A hormone that reduces the blood glucose level is______, and a hormone that increases the blood glucose level is__________.
Explain the role in nutrition of each of the following structures:
bird crop, cow rumen, and elephant cecum.
Why is it important that the small intestine has a much greater surface area than the stomach or esophagus?
Explain why insulin injections are more effective in controlling the blood glucose level in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus than in those with type 2 diabetes.
When food is plentiful, animals tend to store most of what they eat as fat. Why is this?