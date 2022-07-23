Skip to main content
Chapter 41, Problem 7

Why is it important that the small intestine has a much greater surface area than the stomach or esophagus?

The small intestine is the primary site of nutrient absorption in the digestive system. A greater surface area allows for more efficient absorption of nutrients.
The inner lining of the small intestine is covered with tiny, finger-like projections called villi, and each villus has even smaller hair-like structures called microvilli. These structures increase the surface area significantly.
With a larger surface area, there are more locations for digestive enzymes to act, which helps in the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones that can be absorbed.
The increased surface area also allows for a greater number of transport channels and carrier proteins, which facilitate the movement of nutrients from the intestine into the bloodstream.
Overall, the extensive surface area of the small intestine ensures that the body can absorb sufficient nutrients from the food we eat, which is essential for energy production and overall health.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Surface Area to Volume Ratio

The surface area to volume ratio is a critical concept in biology that describes how the surface area of an organism or organ relates to its volume. A higher surface area allows for more efficient absorption and exchange of materials, which is essential for processes like nutrient uptake in the digestive system.
Absorption in the Digestive System

Absorption is the process by which nutrients from digested food are taken up into the bloodstream. The small intestine is specifically adapted for this function, featuring villi and microvilli that increase its surface area, allowing for maximum nutrient absorption compared to the stomach and esophagus, which have different roles in digestion.
Functional Specialization of Digestive Organs

Different parts of the digestive system have specialized functions. The stomach primarily breaks down food through mechanical and chemical means, while the esophagus serves as a conduit. In contrast, the small intestine is specialized for nutrient absorption, necessitating a larger surface area to optimize this critical function.
A hormone that reduces the blood glucose level is______, and a hormone that increases the blood glucose level is__________.

Explain the role in nutrition of each of the following structures:

bird crop, cow rumen, and elephant cecum.

Why is oral rehydration therapy with a solution of sodium chloride and glucose an effective treatment for dehydration?

a. The sodium and glucose decrease urine output.

b. The sodium and glucose facilitate water absorption by the small intestine.

c. The sodium and glucose help kill intestinal bacteria.

d. The sodium and glucose make the person thirsty.

Explain why insulin injections are more effective in controlling the blood glucose level in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus than in those with type 2 diabetes.

When food is plentiful, animals tend to store most of what they eat as fat. Why is this?

Among vertebrates, the large intestine exists only in lineages that are primarily terrestrial (amphibians, reptiles, and mammals). Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation.

