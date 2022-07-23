Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 41 - Animal NutritionProblem 15d
Chapter 41, Problem 15d

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.
What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?
Which minnows, herbivorous or carnivorous, should exhibit higher cellulase activity in the gut? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the dietary habits of minnows. Carnivorous minnows primarily consume insects and small animals, while herbivorous minnows have adapted to consume plant material.
Consider the digestive structure changes associated with herbivory. Herbivorous minnows may have longer intestines to increase the surface area for nutrient absorption, as plant material is generally harder to digest than animal matter.
Examine the digestive function changes. Herbivorous minnows likely have evolved to produce enzymes such as cellulase, which is necessary to break down cellulose found in plant cell walls.
Compare the enzyme activity between herbivorous and carnivorous minnows. Herbivorous minnows should exhibit higher cellulase activity in the gut because they need to digest cellulose from plants, whereas carnivorous minnows do not require this enzyme as they consume animal matter.
Conclude by explaining the evolutionary significance. The evolution of herbivory in minnows involves adaptations in both digestive structure and enzyme production, allowing them to efficiently process plant material and gain nutrients necessary for survival.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
23s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Digestive Structure and Function

Digestive structure and function refer to the physical and biochemical adaptations in an organism's digestive system that enable it to process different types of food. In herbivorous minnows, changes may include elongated intestines and specialized stomachs to enhance the breakdown of plant material, which is more fibrous and difficult to digest compared to animal matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:11
Digestion and Digestive Tracts

Herbivory Evolution

Herbivory evolution in minnows involves the development of traits that allow them to consume and digest plant material effectively. This evolutionary process may include genetic changes that lead to the development of enzymes capable of breaking down cellulose, a major component of plant cell walls, thus enabling minnows to derive nutrients from plants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:44
2) Exploitation (+/-): Herbivory

Cellulase Activity

Cellulase activity refers to the presence and effectiveness of enzymes that break down cellulose into simpler sugars. Herbivorous minnows are expected to exhibit higher cellulase activity in their gut compared to carnivorous minnows, as they need to digest plant material efficiently. This enzymatic activity is crucial for accessing the energy stored in plant fibers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Active Transport
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Which of the following is true of the digestive tracts of minnows?

a. They are incomplete but have both a mouth and an anus.

b. They are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs.

c. They are incomplete, with no accessory organs.

d. They are complete and include a large gastrovascular cavity.

694
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Researchers compared the relative gut length—the length of the digestive tract divided by body length—in four species of herbivorous minnows and four species of carnivorous minnows. The results are shown in the graph provided here. Based on these data, what conclusion can you draw about the relationship between diet and gut length?

715
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Suggest a function of the difference in relative gut lengths of herbivorous and carnivorous minnows.

775
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Why did the researchers compare relative gut length instead of absolute gut length?

464
views