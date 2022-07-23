Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Which of the following is true of the digestive tracts of minnows?

a. They are incomplete but have both a mouth and an anus.

b. They are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs.

c. They are incomplete, with no accessory organs.

d. They are complete and include a large gastrovascular cavity.