Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Researchers compared the relative gut length—the length of the digestive tract divided by body length—in four species of herbivorous minnows and four species of carnivorous minnows. The results are shown in the graph provided here. Based on these data, what conclusion can you draw about the relationship between diet and gut length?