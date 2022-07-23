Skip to main content
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.
What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?
Which of the following is true of the digestive tracts of minnows?
a. They are incomplete but have both a mouth and an anus.
b. They are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs.
c. They are incomplete, with no accessory organs.
d. They are complete and include a large gastrovascular cavity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between carnivorous and herbivorous diets: Carnivorous animals primarily consume meat, which is generally easier to digest, while herbivorous animals consume plant material, which often requires more complex digestion due to cellulose.
Consider the digestive adaptations for herbivory: Herbivorous animals often have longer digestive tracts to allow more time for the breakdown of plant materials, and they may have specialized structures like a cecum or rumen to aid in the digestion of cellulose.
Analyze the structure of a complete digestive tract: A complete digestive tract has two openings, a mouth and an anus, and allows for the compartmentalization of digestion, meaning different parts of the digestive tract can specialize in different functions.
Evaluate the options given in the problem: Option b states that the digestive tracts are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs. This is consistent with the adaptations seen in herbivorous animals, which require specialized regions for different digestive processes.
Conclude which option is true: Based on the understanding of digestive adaptations for herbivory and the structure of a complete digestive tract, option b is the most accurate description of the digestive tracts of minnows that have evolved herbivory.

Herbivory Evolution in Minnows

Herbivory in minnows involves adaptations in their digestive systems to process plant material, which is typically harder to digest than animal matter. This evolution may include changes in gut length, enzyme production, and the presence of specialized structures to break down cellulose and other plant components, allowing minnows to extract necessary nutrients from a herbivorous diet.
Complete Digestive Tract

A complete digestive tract is characterized by having both a mouth and an anus, allowing for a one-way flow of food and efficient digestion. This system facilitates compartmentalization, where different organs specialize in various stages of digestion, such as mechanical breakdown, enzymatic digestion, and nutrient absorption, enhancing the digestive efficiency in organisms like minnows.
Digestive Compartmentalization

Digestive compartmentalization refers to the division of the digestive process into distinct stages, each occurring in specialized organs. In minnows, this allows for the separation of mechanical digestion, chemical digestion, and absorption, optimizing the breakdown and assimilation of nutrients. This is crucial for adapting to different diets, including herbivory, by enabling specific modifications in digestive function and structure.
