Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 41 - Animal Nutrition
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 41 - Animal NutritionProblem 8
Chapter 41, Problem 8

Explain why insulin injections are more effective in controlling the blood glucose level in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus than in those with type 2 diabetes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of insulin: Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps glucose enter cells from the bloodstream, thus lowering blood glucose levels.
Recognize the difference in diabetes types: Type 1 diabetes is characterized by the body's inability to produce insulin due to the autoimmune destruction of the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
Identify the cause of type 2 diabetes: In type 2 diabetes, the body still produces insulin, but cells have become resistant to its effects, a condition known as insulin resistance.
Explain the effectiveness in type 1 diabetes: Since individuals with type 1 diabetes produce little to no insulin, insulin injections directly replace the missing hormone, effectively lowering blood glucose levels.
Discuss the limited effectiveness in type 2 diabetes: Insulin injections in type 2 diabetes can help manage blood glucose levels, but they do not address the underlying issue of insulin resistance, making them less effective compared to their impact on type 1 diabetes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. As a result, individuals with type 1 diabetes produce little to no insulin, necessitating external insulin injections to regulate blood glucose levels effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:06
Types of Phosphorylation

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin, and often accompanied by a relative insulin deficiency. Individuals with type 2 diabetes may still produce insulin, but their bodies cannot utilize it properly, making insulin injections less effective compared to those in type 1 diabetes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:06
Types of Phosphorylation

Insulin Therapy

Insulin therapy involves administering insulin to manage blood glucose levels, particularly in diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, insulin injections are crucial for survival and effectively control blood glucose levels. In contrast, in type 2 diabetes, insulin may be used when other medications fail, but the underlying insulin resistance can limit its effectiveness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain the role in nutrition of each of the following structures:

bird crop, cow rumen, and elephant cecum.

803
views
Textbook Question

Why is oral rehydration therapy with a solution of sodium chloride and glucose an effective treatment for dehydration?

a. The sodium and glucose decrease urine output.

b. The sodium and glucose facilitate water absorption by the small intestine.

c. The sodium and glucose help kill intestinal bacteria.

d. The sodium and glucose make the person thirsty.

1144
views
Textbook Question

Why is it important that the small intestine has a much greater surface area than the stomach or esophagus?

1519
views
Textbook Question

When food is plentiful, animals tend to store most of what they eat as fat. Why is this?

850
views
Textbook Question

Among vertebrates, the large intestine exists only in lineages that are primarily terrestrial (amphibians, reptiles, and mammals). Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation.

788
views
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times.

What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?

Like cichlids, minnows use their pharyngeal jaws to process food. Suggest some possible structural differences between the teeth on the pharyngeal jaws of carnivorous and herbivorous minnows.

751
views