Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 42 - Gas Exchange and Circulation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 42 - Gas Exchange and CirculationProblem 12b
Chapter 42, Problem 12b

During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.
How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?
When athletes exercise, what is the primary physiological variable responsible for their sustained increase in ventilation rate?
a. Decreased blood PO₂
b. Increased blood PCO2
c. Increased blood pH
d. Increased body temperature

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that during exercise, the cardiovascular system must efficiently deliver oxygen and nutrients to muscles and remove waste products like carbon dioxide (CO2).
Recognize that the primary physiological variable responsible for increased ventilation rate during exercise is related to the body's need to expel CO2, a waste product of metabolism.
Consider the role of blood gases: Partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PCO2) increases in the blood during exercise due to enhanced metabolic activity, which stimulates ventilation to expel excess CO2.
Analyze the options: (a) decreased blood PO2, (b) increased blood PCO2, (c) increased blood pH, (d) increased body temperature. Increased blood PCO2 is directly linked to increased ventilation rate as the body attempts to maintain homeostasis by removing CO2.
Conclude that the primary physiological variable responsible for the sustained increase in ventilation rate during exercise is the increased blood PCO2, as it triggers the respiratory centers in the brain to increase breathing rate to expel CO2.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
47s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cardiovascular System Adaptations

During prolonged exercise, the cardiovascular system adapts by increasing heart rate and stroke volume to enhance blood flow to muscles. This ensures efficient delivery of oxygen and nutrients while facilitating the removal of metabolic wastes. Athletes often have a more robust cardiovascular response due to training, which improves their endurance and performance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:50
Adaptive Immune Response

Ventilation Rate Regulation

Ventilation rate, or the rate of breathing, is primarily regulated by the levels of carbon dioxide (PCO2) in the blood. During exercise, increased muscle activity leads to higher CO2 production, which stimulates chemoreceptors to increase ventilation rate to expel excess CO2 and maintain blood pH balance. This physiological response is crucial for sustaining prolonged physical activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:31
Cell Cycle Regulation

Blood Gas Levels and pH

Blood gas levels, including PO2 and PCO2, and blood pH are critical in respiratory physiology. During exercise, increased PCO2 due to heightened metabolic activity is the primary driver for increased ventilation. This helps maintain homeostasis by preventing acidosis, ensuring that oxygen delivery and CO2 removal are optimized to meet the demands of active muscles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:05
pH Scale
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict how Antarctic icefish can transport enough oxygen in their blood to meet their needs even though they lack hemoglobin.

723
views
Textbook Question

Why did separate systemic and pulmonary circulations evolve in species that have the high-pressure circulatory system required for rapid movement of blood?

761
views
Textbook Question

During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.

How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?

During athletic training, the oxygen–hemoglobin dissociation curve

a. Shifts to the right, unloading more oxygen to tissues.

b. Shifts to the right, unloading less oxygen to tissues.

c. Shifts to the left, unloading more oxygen to tissues.

d. Shifts to the left, unloading less oxygen to tissues.

619
views
Textbook Question

During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.

How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?

Researchers used echocardiography, a sonogram of the heart, to estimate the mass of the left ventricle in current athletes, non-athletes, and ex-athletes. The data are graphed below (***meansP<0.001, and the P value comparing non-athletes and ex-athletes is >0.05).

What conclusion can be drawn from the graph?

668
views
Textbook Question

During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.

How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?

Explain the advantage of the observed difference between current athletes and non-athletes in the graph shown here.

577
views
Textbook Question

During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.

How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?

Researchers have also observed that athletes and non-athletes have the same mean resting cardiac output, even though athletes have a far lower resting heart rate. How is this possible?

863
views