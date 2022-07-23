During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.

How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?

During athletic training, the oxygen–hemoglobin dissociation curve

a. Shifts to the right, unloading more oxygen to tissues.

b. Shifts to the right, unloading less oxygen to tissues.

c. Shifts to the left, unloading more oxygen to tissues.

d. Shifts to the left, unloading less oxygen to tissues.