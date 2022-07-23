Skip to main content
Chapter 42, Problem 13c

During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.
How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?
Researchers used echocardiography, a sonogram of the heart, to estimate the mass of the left ventricle in current athletes, non-athletes, and ex-athletes. The data are graphed below (***meansP<0.001, and the P value comparing non-athletes and ex-athletes is >0.05).
What conclusion can be drawn from the graph?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph provided, which shows the left ventricular mass in grams for three groups: current athletes, non-athletes, and ex-athletes.
Notice that the left ventricular mass is highest in current athletes, followed by ex-athletes, and lowest in non-athletes.
The asterisks (***), indicating P < 0.001, show a statistically significant difference between current athletes and non-athletes, suggesting that prolonged exercise leads to an increase in left ventricular mass.
Observe that the P value comparing non-athletes and ex-athletes is >0.05, indicating no significant difference between these two groups, suggesting that the increased left ventricular mass in athletes may decrease after they stop training.
Conclude that prolonged exercise in athletes results in an increased left ventricular mass, which is a physiological adaptation to meet the increased demand for oxygen and fuel during exercise. This adaptation may partially reverse when athletes stop training.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cardiovascular Adaptations to Exercise

The cardiovascular system adapts to prolonged exercise by increasing the efficiency of oxygen delivery and waste removal. This includes changes such as increased heart size, particularly the left ventricle, which allows for greater stroke volume and cardiac output. Athletes typically exhibit a larger left ventricular mass compared to non-athletes, reflecting these adaptations.
Echocardiography

Echocardiography is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses ultrasound waves to create images of the heart. It is commonly used to assess heart structure and function, including the measurement of left ventricular mass. This technique provides valuable data for comparing the cardiovascular health of different populations, such as athletes and non-athletes.

Statistical Significance in Research

Statistical significance indicates whether the results observed in a study are likely due to chance. In the provided graph, the notation '***' signifies a P value less than 0.001, indicating a highly significant difference in left ventricular mass between current athletes and non-athletes. Conversely, a P value greater than 0.05 between non-athletes and ex-athletes suggests no significant difference, highlighting the importance of statistical analysis in interpreting research findings.
