Explain how each parameter in Fick's law of diffusion is reflected in the structure of the mammalian lung.
Explain why a person who survives a myocardial infarction might need to have an artificial pacemaker implanted.
Frog lungs have a smaller surface area for gas exchange than mammalian lungs. How do frogs compensate for this difference?
a. Frog tissue absorbs more oxygen from the blood than mammalian tissue does.
b. Frogs breathe more quickly than mammals.
c. Frogs also obtain oxygen via diffusion across the skin.
d. Frog lung tissue has a greater density of capillary beds than mammalian lung tissue.
Carp are fishes that thrive in stagnant-water habitats with low oxygen partial pressure. Compared with the hemoglobin of many other fish species, carp hemoglobin has an extremely high affinity for O₂.
Draw an oxygen–hemoglobin equilibrium curve showing separate lines for carp and a fish that lives in water with a higher oxygen partial pressure.
Explain why they differ.
Predict how Antarctic icefish can transport enough oxygen in their blood to meet their needs even though they lack hemoglobin.
Why did separate systemic and pulmonary circulations evolve in species that have the high-pressure circulatory system required for rapid movement of blood?
During exercise, the cardiovascular system must supply muscles with large amounts of oxygen and fuel and get rid of a lot of waste.
How do the cardiovascular systems of athletes respond to prolonged exercise?
During athletic training, the oxygen–hemoglobin dissociation curve
a. Shifts to the right, unloading more oxygen to tissues.
b. Shifts to the right, unloading less oxygen to tissues.
c. Shifts to the left, unloading more oxygen to tissues.
d. Shifts to the left, unloading less oxygen to tissues.