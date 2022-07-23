Skip to main content
Explain how each parameter in Fick's law of diffusion is reflected in the structure of the mammalian lung.

Understand Fick's Law of Diffusion: Fick's Law states that the rate of diffusion (J) across a membrane is proportional to the surface area (A) across which diffusion occurs, the difference in concentration (ΔC) of the substance on either side of the membrane, and inversely proportional to the thickness (Δx) of the membrane. The equation is represented as J = -D (A ΔC / Δx), where D is the diffusion coefficient.
Analyze the Surface Area (A) in Mammalian Lungs: The mammalian lung is structured with numerous alveoli, which are tiny air sacs that greatly increase the surface area available for gas exchange. This extensive surface area aligns with Fick's Law, as a larger surface area (A) facilitates a higher rate of diffusion, allowing efficient oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange.
Examine the Concentration Gradient (ΔC): In the lungs, the concentration gradient is maintained by blood flow on one side of the alveolar membrane and air on the other. Oxygen concentration is higher in the air within the alveoli than in the blood, promoting diffusion of oxygen into the blood. Conversely, carbon dioxide concentration is higher in the blood, promoting its diffusion out into the alveolar air.
Consider the Membrane Thickness (Δx): The alveolar walls in mammalian lungs are extremely thin, minimizing the distance over which diffusion must occur. This thin barrier (Δx) enhances the rate of diffusion according to Fick's Law, as a smaller Δx increases the rate of diffusion.
Reflect on the Diffusion Coefficient (D): While the diffusion coefficient (D) is primarily a property of the diffusing molecule and the medium, in the context of the lungs, factors like temperature and the medium (air or fluid in the alveoli) can affect D. The structure of the lung ensures that conditions are optimal for the diffusion of gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Fick's Law of Diffusion

Fick's Law of Diffusion describes the rate at which a substance diffuses across a surface. It states that the diffusion rate is proportional to the concentration gradient, surface area, and permeability of the membrane, while inversely proportional to the thickness of the membrane. This law is fundamental in understanding how gases exchange in biological systems, particularly in the lungs.
Alveolar Structure

The alveoli are tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs. Their large surface area, thin walls, and extensive capillary networks facilitate efficient diffusion of oxygen and carbon dioxide. The structure of the alveoli maximizes the surface area available for gas exchange, aligning with Fick's Law by enhancing the concentration gradient and minimizing diffusion distance.
Concentration Gradient

A concentration gradient refers to the difference in concentration of a substance between two areas. In the lungs, oxygen concentration is higher in the alveoli than in the blood, while carbon dioxide concentration is higher in the blood than in the alveoli. This gradient drives the diffusion of oxygen into the blood and carbon dioxide out of it, illustrating the principles of Fick's Law in action.
