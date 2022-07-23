Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 42 - Gas Exchange and Circulation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 42 - Gas Exchange and CirculationProblem 6
Chapter 42, Problem 6

Frog lungs have a smaller surface area for gas exchange than mammalian lungs. How do frogs compensate for this difference?
a. Frog tissue absorbs more oxygen from the blood than mammalian tissue does.
b. Frogs breathe more quickly than mammals.
c. Frogs also obtain oxygen via diffusion across the skin.
d. Frog lung tissue has a greater density of capillary beds than mammalian lung tissue.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: Frogs have smaller lung surface areas compared to mammals, which affects their ability to exchange gases efficiently through their lungs alone.
Consider the options provided: Each option suggests a different mechanism by which frogs might compensate for their smaller lung surface area.
Evaluate option c: Frogs also obtain oxygen via diffusion across the skin. This is a known adaptation in amphibians, where cutaneous respiration allows them to absorb oxygen directly through their skin, supplementing lung respiration.
Compare option c with other options: While options a, b, and d suggest different physiological adaptations, option c is unique to amphibians and is a well-documented method of respiration.
Conclude that option c is the most plausible mechanism: Frogs use cutaneous respiration to compensate for their smaller lung surface area, allowing them to efficiently exchange gases through their skin.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cutaneous Respiration

Cutaneous respiration is the process by which some animals, including frogs, exchange gases through their skin. This adaptation allows frogs to absorb oxygen directly from the environment, compensating for the smaller surface area of their lungs. The skin must remain moist to facilitate this gas exchange, which is why frogs are often found in humid environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:35
Anaerobic Respiration

Surface Area to Volume Ratio

The surface area to volume ratio is a critical factor in the efficiency of gas exchange. Frogs have a smaller lung surface area compared to mammals, which limits their ability to exchange gases through the lungs alone. By utilizing their skin for respiration, frogs increase their effective surface area for gas exchange, allowing them to meet their metabolic needs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:47
Surface Area to Volume Ratio

Adaptations in Amphibians

Amphibians, like frogs, have evolved various adaptations to survive in diverse environments. These include the ability to respire through both lungs and skin, known as bimodal respiration. This dual system allows them to thrive in both aquatic and terrestrial habitats, providing flexibility in oxygen acquisition depending on environmental conditions.
Recommended video:
05:24
Adaptive Radiation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following promotes oxygen release from hemoglobin?

a. A decrease in temperature

b. An increase in O₂ level.

c. A decrease in pH

d. A decrease in carbonic anhydrase activity

1557
views
Textbook Question

Describe the disadvantages of an open circulatory system relative to a closed circulatory system.

1431
views
Textbook Question

Explain how each parameter in Fick's law of diffusion is reflected in the structure of the mammalian lung.

1299
views
Textbook Question

Carp are fishes that thrive in stagnant-water habitats with low oxygen partial pressure. Compared with the hemoglobin of many other fish species, carp hemoglobin has an extremely high affinity for O₂.

Draw an oxygen–hemoglobin equilibrium curve showing separate lines for carp and a fish that lives in water with a higher oxygen partial pressure.

Explain why they differ.

1252
views
Textbook Question

Explain why a person who survives a myocardial infarction might need to have an artificial pacemaker implanted.

591
views
Textbook Question

Predict how Antarctic icefish can transport enough oxygen in their blood to meet their needs even though they lack hemoglobin.

723
views