Which of the following promotes oxygen release from hemoglobin?
a. A decrease in temperature
b. An increase in O₂ level.
c. A decrease in pH
d. A decrease in carbonic anhydrase activity
Describe the disadvantages of an open circulatory system relative to a closed circulatory system.
Explain how each parameter in Fick's law of diffusion is reflected in the structure of the mammalian lung.
Carp are fishes that thrive in stagnant-water habitats with low oxygen partial pressure. Compared with the hemoglobin of many other fish species, carp hemoglobin has an extremely high affinity for O₂.
Draw an oxygen–hemoglobin equilibrium curve showing separate lines for carp and a fish that lives in water with a higher oxygen partial pressure.
Explain why they differ.
Explain why a person who survives a myocardial infarction might need to have an artificial pacemaker implanted.
Predict how Antarctic icefish can transport enough oxygen in their blood to meet their needs even though they lack hemoglobin.