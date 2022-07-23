Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 43 - Animal Nervous SystemsProblem 9
Chapter 43, Problem 9

Explain why drugs that prevent neurotransmitters from being taken back up by a presynaptic neuron have dramatic effects on the activity of postsynaptic neurons.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of neurotransmission. Neurotransmission is the process by which signaling molecules called neurotransmitters are released by a neuron (the presynaptic neuron), and bind to and activate the receptors of another neuron (the postsynaptic neuron).
Step 2: Understand the role of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that transmit a message from a nerve cell across the synapse to a target cell. The target can be another nerve cell, or a muscle cell, or a gland cell.
Step 3: Understand the concept of reuptake. After a neurotransmitter has been recognized by the receptor, it gets reabsorbed by the presynaptic neuron, a process known as reuptake. This process helps to regulate the amount of neurotransmitter that is present in the synapse and available to bind to receptors.
Step 4: Understand the effect of drugs that prevent reuptake. Drugs that prevent the reuptake of neurotransmitters increase the amount of neurotransmitter present in the synapse. This means that more neurotransmitter is available to bind to and activate the receptors of the postsynaptic neuron, thereby increasing its activity.
Step 5: Understand the implications of increased postsynaptic activity. The increased activity of the postsynaptic neuron can have various effects, depending on the specific neurotransmitter involved and the type of neuron. These effects can range from increased alertness to feelings of euphoria, and can also lead to side effects such as addiction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neurotransmitter Release and Reuptake

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers released from presynaptic neurons into the synaptic cleft, where they bind to receptors on postsynaptic neurons to transmit signals. After their action, neurotransmitters are typically reabsorbed by the presynaptic neuron in a process called reuptake. This mechanism regulates neurotransmitter levels in the synapse, ensuring that signaling is precise and temporary.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:47
Neurotransmitters

Synaptic Transmission

Synaptic transmission is the process by which a signal is transmitted from one neuron to another across a synapse. When neurotransmitters bind to receptors on the postsynaptic neuron, they can cause excitatory or inhibitory effects, influencing the likelihood of the postsynaptic neuron firing an action potential. Disruption of this process, such as by preventing reuptake, can lead to prolonged signaling and altered neuronal activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Synaptic Cell Signaling

Effects of Drug Interventions

Drugs that inhibit the reuptake of neurotransmitters increase their availability in the synaptic cleft, enhancing and prolonging their effects on postsynaptic neurons. This can lead to heightened neuronal activity, which is often associated with various psychological and physiological effects. For example, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are used to treat depression by increasing serotonin levels, thereby improving mood and emotional regulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Coriolis Effect Curves Prevailing Winds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the role of summation in postsynaptic cells.

1008
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the somatic nervous system and autonomic nervous system.

1516
views
Textbook Question

Why is memory thought to involve changes in particular synapses?

a. At some synapses, more neurotransmitters are released after learning takes place.

b. At some synapses, a different type of neurotransmitter is released after learning takes place.

c. When researchers stimulated certain neurons electrically, individuals replayed memories.

d. When researchers changed synapses in the brains of patients during surgery, the patients' memories changed.

816
views
Textbook Question

Alzheimer's disease is a common form of dementia affecting millions of people, especially the elderly. Two regions of the brain are particularly affected, often shrinking dramatically and accumulating large deposits of extracellular material. Based on your knowledge of memory, what two brain regions do you think these are? Explain.

704
views
Textbook Question

Certain species of frogs in the genus Phyllobates have a powerful defensive adaptation—their skin can secrete a milky fluid that contains an extremely toxic compound called batrachotoxin (BTX). These frogs, which are found in Colombia, are known as poison dart frogs because some indigenous Colombian hunters coat the tips of their blowgun darts with the frogs' skin secretions. An animal hit by one of these darts dies quickly.

What is the mechanism of action of BTX? The graph here shows the effect of BTX on the membrane potential of a squid giant axon.

Which of the following is the most likely explanation for the effect of BTX on the squid giant axon?

a. Inactivation of Na+/K+-ATPase

b. Closing of sodium channels

c. Opening of sodium channels

d. Opening of potassium channels

854
views
Textbook Question

Certain species of frogs in the genus Phyllobates have a powerful defensive adaptation—their skin can secrete a milky fluid that contains an extremely toxic compound called batrachotoxin (BTX). These frogs, which are found in Colombia, are known as poison dart frogs because some indigenous Colombian hunters coat the tips of their blowgun darts with the frogs' skin secretions. An animal hit by one of these darts dies quickly.

What is the mechanism of action of BTX?

Identify a research technique that could be used to discover how BTX affects specific membrane proteins.

Based on the graph in Question 11, what would you expect this technique to show?

615
views