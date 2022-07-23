Skip to main content
Ch. 43 - Animal Nervous Systems
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 43, Problem 10

Alzheimer's disease is a common form of dementia affecting millions of people, especially the elderly. Two regions of the brain are particularly affected, often shrinking dramatically and accumulating large deposits of extracellular material. Based on your knowledge of memory, what two brain regions do you think these are? Explain.

Identify the brain regions involved in memory: The two primary brain regions involved in memory that are affected in Alzheimer's disease are the hippocampus and the cerebral cortex.
Understand the role of the hippocampus: The hippocampus is crucial for forming new memories. In Alzheimer's disease, this region often shrinks, which correlates with the symptoms of memory loss and disorientation experienced by patients.
Examine the impact on the cerebral cortex: The cerebral cortex is responsible for higher cognitive functions, including thinking, perceiving, and understanding language. In Alzheimer's, the degeneration of the cerebral cortex leads to difficulties in thinking and processing complex tasks.
Learn about the accumulation of extracellular material: In Alzheimer's disease, abnormal deposits of proteins form amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain, which are particularly prevalent in the hippocampus and cerebral cortex. These deposits disrupt cell function and communication.
Connect the symptoms with affected regions: By understanding which areas of the brain are affected and how, it becomes clearer why Alzheimer's disease leads to severe memory loss and cognitive decline, as these regions are integral to memory and cognitive processing.

Hippocampus

The hippocampus is a critical brain structure involved in the formation of new memories and spatial navigation. In Alzheimer's disease, this region often experiences significant atrophy, leading to difficulties in learning and recalling information. Its deterioration is one of the earliest signs of the disease, impacting both short-term and long-term memory.
Limbic System

Cerebral Cortex

The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain responsible for higher cognitive functions, including reasoning, problem-solving, and memory. In Alzheimer's disease, the cortex can shrink, particularly in areas associated with language and complex thought. This degeneration contributes to the cognitive decline and behavioral changes observed in affected individuals.
Cerebrum and Cerebral Cortex

Extracellular Deposits

Extracellular deposits, such as amyloid plaques, are abnormal protein aggregates found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. These deposits disrupt cell communication and trigger inflammatory responses, leading to neuronal damage and death. The accumulation of these plaques is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease and is closely linked to the progression of cognitive decline.
